South Africa: 'Confusion and Pain Too Much to Bear' - Limpopo Mother's Mental Strain Caring for Daughter With Cerebral Palsy

A young Limpopo mother says caring full-time for her nine-year old daughter with cerebral palsy has left her depressed, isolated and unable to build a future of her own.

Mapula Setati (25) from Extension 44 outside Polokwane was only 16 when she gave birth to Ramasenya at Seshego Hospital on 4 March 2017.

Setati says she was not told that her baby had cerebral palsy. She became worried when Ramasenya, known as Rami, did not reach milestones such as crawling, sitting without support or holding up her neck.

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"I really got anxious when my baby could not crawl, couldn't sit without being balanced and her neck was fragile," she says.

"She was always crying and no one in the family could figure out what the problem was."

Left without counseling

Selati says she took Rami back to Seshego hospital where a doctor confirmed that her baby had cerebral palsy, a neurological condition caused by damage to the developing brain that affects movement and posture.

"I was so confused since I have never seen any child with such a condition before," she says.

She says the doctor did not properly explain the diagnosis and she was not offered counselling.

"I was never offered any counselling but just left alone to figure out the way forward of raising a child with such a strange condition," she says.

"What quickly came into my mind was to drink something that could make me sleep for a long time."

According to Seltati, Rami is also epileptic, putting more pressure on her to care for her daughter.

Exact figures of cerebral palsy cases unknown

According to a 2024 study published in the African Journal of Disability, cerebral palsy is the most common physical disability in childhood. It is caused by damage to the developing brain and affects movement, posture and muscle coordination.

Authors of the study say South Africa still lacks a national cerebral palsy registry, making it difficult to accurately determine how many people are affected and to plan services.

As a young mother, Selati says caring for Rami brought her social life to an end.

"I used to socialise a lot but that lifestyle came to an abrupt end as I'm now compelled to look after Rami 24/7," she says.

She says her mother and older sister sometimes look after Ramii for a few hours, but Selati says this support is not enough for the demands of daily caregiving.

The daily burden of care for a child with cerebral palsy

As Rami grows older, carrying her has become harder.

"Since she is unable to move around, I have to carry her to every spot, bathe and play around," says Setati.

"I am currently experiencing severe backache due to the constant burden of carrying her on my back."

Setati says she cannot look for work or return to school because she cannot leave Rami unattended.

Rami has never attended creche, and Setati says the family cannot afford a school for children with special needs.

The family of 12 lives in a two-bedroom house and survives on monthly child support grants.

"Rami and I are forced to share a bed with my sister's two kids and this creates severe discomfort for her," she says.

Setati says Rami needs a 'buggy', a special needs mobility stroller, and a shower chair, but the family cannot afford them.

"Since no one in the family is working, we are seeking help from good Samaritans to assist us," she says.

"We also need help to pay for occupational therapy sessions."

Limpopo cerebral palsy-study calls for better family support

A 2025 study involving mothers caring for children with cerebral palsy in Sekhukhune and Waterberg found that caregivers in rural Limpopo face high levels of financial, psychological, social and health pressures.

The study says support from family, other caregivers, health professionals and community organisations can reduce isolation and ease the burden.

The authors called for support systems to be strengthened

Support from other mothers

Setati says she has not received any help, including psychological support, from the Provincial Departments of Health and Social Development.

"Since giving birth, I was never offered any psychosocial support from social workers. My child too was never given any special medical treatment," she says.

Her main support comes from Warrior Mommies, a Whatsapp support group formed by mothers and caregivers of children with cerebral palsy.

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Her mother, Rachel, says Rami's medical needs have placed an emotional burden on the family.

"It's so emotionally draining to see my daughter going through such a difficult journey. She is still young to go through this challenging life while her peers are at school or working," she says.

The Department of Social Development responds

Limpopo Department of Social Development spokesperson, Joshua Kwapa advises Setati to approach social workers at Seshego Hospital or Pietersburg Hospital for free counselling.

"Our department has a pool of dedicated social workers who provide psychosocial support to whoever seeks it," says Kwapa.

"She can go at any time for counselling free of charge."

Setati says she became pregnant again in 2021 while completing Grade 12 and later failed three subjects.

"I was so depressed I couldn't concentrate on my education. I rewrote [my failed subjects] the following year but I still failed. This burden of raising two children has affected my health and social wellbeing," she says.

"However, I have made peace with the reality that I will never have a life of my own."