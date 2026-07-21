Zimbabwe: Over 1,400 Passengers Already Booked Seats On Air Zimbabwe's New Harare-London Direct Flight - Govt Says

SOME 1,479 passengers have already booked their seats on state-owned airline Air Zimbabwe's new Harare - London direct flight, Transport minister Felix Mhona has revealed.

Mhona, who was speaking after receiving the 302-seater Airbus A330-300 aircraft at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, also revealed that 30 tonnes of cargo had already been booked and confirmed for the route.

The plane's first flight will be on July 22, reintroducing Air Zimbabwe to London (Gatwick) after a 15-year absence.

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"The response from the market has been exceptionally encouraging," said Mhona.

"Within a remarkably short period following the announcement of this route, I am told Air Zimbabwe has already recorded 1,479 confirmed passenger bookings - an extraordinary expression of confidence.

"The cargo market has responded equally positively. I am told that already, more than 40 tonnes of cargo have been confirmed for this route, demonstrating the enormous commercial opportunities presented by direct connectivity."

The plane, sourced through a 13-months long wet lease, will be operated by Spanish company Plus Ultra Lineas Aereas which will provide the crew, maintenance and insurance over and above the aircraft.

It will be flying three times a week from Harare (Sunday, Wednesday, Friday) and leaving London on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays.

The plane will have 30 business seats and 272 economy seats.

After years of failed attempts to rehabilitate the national airline, a decision to pour in investment through the John Mangudya led Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF) has breathed new life into it.

Added Mhona: "The Harare-London route is no longer an aspiration; it is operational. It is here and it is a watershed moment for our nation.

"For Zimbabweans living and working in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe, this route restores access home.

"For investors, entrepreneurs and government officials, it opens direct pathways to capital, partnerships and international engagement.

"For tourists, it places Zimbabwe; with our natural wonders, our wildlife and our culture; within reach of one of the world's most affluent markets."

Air Zimbabwe's 302-seater Airbus A330-300 is expected to touchdown in London on July 23.