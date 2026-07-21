Zimbabwe's Unfinished Transition - Why Stability Alone Cannot Deliver Prosperity

Economic recoveries often succeed twice. The first success is restoring stability. The second, if it comes, is restoring prosperity. The two are related, but they are not the same achievement. Inflation falls, markets begin functioning again, shops fill with goods and consumers regain confidence. After years of instability, these are the changes people naturally celebrate because they are visible. Yet history reminds us that ending a crisis and building a productive economy are fundamentally different challenges.

Zimbabwe's economic journey illustrates this distinction with unusual clarity. The end of hyperinflation restored something fundamental: confidence in exchange. Businesses could plan again, households no longer watched prices double within hours, and money recovered its basic functions. Restoring monetary stability after such profound collapse was an extraordinary national achievement.

But stable money was expected to do more than normalise transactions. It was supposed to revive investment, production, employment and exports. Many Zimbabweans expected factories that had fallen silent to reopen and industrial centres to regain their former vitality.

That second transition proved far more difficult.

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Zimbabwe regained the ability to buy far more quickly than it regained the ability to build. Manufacturing recovered unevenly, capacity utilisation remained below potential across many industries, and imported goods increasingly occupied sectors where domestic firms had once competed successfully. The economy restored confidence in exchange far more quickly than it restored confidence in creation.

This raises a more important question than whether Zimbabwe recovered. The real question is what kind of recovery actually took place.

For many Zimbabweans, stocked supermarket shelves became the defining image of economic normalisation. After years of shortages, the return of bread, cooking oil, soap and other essentials represented relief and hope. Yet public debate celebrated the return of goods while paying far less attention to the return of production.

That distinction changes how we understand development. An economy can restore its capacity to consume without fully restoring its capacity to produce. Markets may function efficiently while domestic productive capability remains weak. Zimbabwe, in effect, experienced a consumption-led recovery more than a production-led one.

Stable money makes investment possible. It does not make investment inevitable.

Between macroeconomic stability and productive transformation lies the missing middle of development. This is where infrastructure, finance, institutions and investor confidence begin reinforcing one another. It is also where many recoveries quietly lose momentum.

Perhaps the greatest misconception about industrialisation is that it begins inside the factory gate. It does not. Factories are built with concrete, but they are founded on confidence.

Long before the first machine is installed, investors assess an entire production ecosystem: reliable electricity, dependable water, efficient transport, predictable institutions and access to long-term finance. A factory is therefore more than a building; it is a vote of confidence in an economy's future.

Zimbabwe struggled to provide that ecosystem consistently. Every power cut was also a productivity cut. Firms diverted scarce capital towards generators and backup systems instead of expansion and modernisation. At the same time, unreliable water, transport and other infrastructure quietly raised production costs, making imported goods relatively more competitive.

Finance created a second constraint. Zimbabwe solved its money problem faster than its capital problem. Banks rebuilt liquidity, yet manufacturers continued to struggle for affordable long-term funding. Commercial banks rely largely on short-term deposits, while manufacturing requires patient capital. Under those conditions, financing trade often appeared less risky than financing factories. Liquidity returned to the financial system. Patient capital did not.

The result was a quiet but profound shift in incentives. Entrepreneurs did not abandon manufacturing because they lost ambition. They responded rationally to the economics before them. Importing often required less capital, involved fewer operational risks and generated quicker returns than local production. Countries rarely deindustrialise because entrepreneurs lose ambition. They deindustrialise because the economics quietly stop rewarding production.

Economic decline seldom announces itself dramatically. It advances one investment decision at a time. One entrepreneur postpones expansion. One production line is never modernised. One bank finances imports instead of machinery. One engineer accepts an opportunity abroad. Each decision makes commercial sense in isolation.

Together, they quietly reshape the economy.

Economic systems rarely leave productive resources idle. When production becomes less competitive in one place, capital seeks higher returns elsewhere, firms reorganise supply chains, labour follows opportunity and trade adjusts accordingly. These changes are not directed by any single institution. They emerge from thousands of independent decisions made by businesses, investors and households responding to incentives. The economy continues functioning, but it functions differently.

Zimbabwe's changing relationship with South Africa illustrates this adjustment. In the first half of 2026, Zimbabwe became South Africa's largest export market in Africa, ahead of much larger economies such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Machinery, processed foods, chemicals, steel products and other manufactured goods increasingly crossed the Limpopo. The significance of these figures lies not in trade itself, but in what they reveal.

Trade statistics are not merely records of commerce. They are maps of productive capability.

Every imported product reflects an earlier investment decision about where a factory would be built, where workers would be employed and where value would be added. By the time consumers choose between products on a supermarket shelf, the most important economic decision has already been made.

Imports are not the problem. Every successful economy imports. The real question is whether imports complement domestic production or increasingly substitute for it. Zimbabwe did not stop consuming. Families still needed food, machinery, household goods and building materials. What changed was the geography of production. Zimbabwe gradually produced less of what it consumed.

The same shift helps explain migration. Migration is usually analysed as a labour-market issue, but it is equally a production story. Labour rarely moves first. Productive opportunity usually does. As productive opportunities weakened at home, many Zimbabweans sought work elsewhere, particularly in South Africa. Remittances then completed the regional adjustment. Workers moved south, income flowed home, and imported goods flowed back. Migration, remittances and trade became different expressions of the same regional production system.

The same structural imbalance also explains persistent foreign currency pressures. Zimbabwe continues to earn substantial export revenues from minerals, tobacco and agriculture, yet an economy that imports a growing share of what it consumes also creates sustained demand for foreign exchange. The issue is therefore not simply how much foreign currency the country earns, but what its productive structure requires it to finance.

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This places the ZiG in a different light. Monetary discipline is essential, but it cannot permanently substitute for productive capability. Currencies are promises. Production is what makes those promises credible. A currency ultimately derives its long-term strength from the productive economy behind it. The future of the ZiG will therefore depend not only on sound monetary management, but also on Zimbabwe's ability to rebuild productive capacity and generate more value at home.

Seen together, the trade deficit, migration, remittances, foreign currency pressures and the ZiG are not separate economic stories. They are different expressions of the same structural reality. Once producing becomes consistently less rewarding than importing, adjustments ripple across the economy. Capital reallocates. Labour relocates. Trade expands. Currency pressures persist.

Zimbabwe's unfinished transition is therefore not primarily from one currency to another. It is from confidence in exchange to confidence in creation.

Completing that transition does not require Zimbabwe to manufacture everything it consumes. No successful economy does. It requires an environment in which producing becomes progressively easier, less risky and more rewarding than importing; where infrastructure lowers costs, finance supports long-term investment, and institutions provide businesses with the confidence to commit capital for the future.

Zimbabwe has already demonstrated that it can emerge from one of the deepest monetary crises in modern history. The harder task is turning stability into productive capability.

Stable money can end a crisis. Only productive transformation can sustain prosperity.

Dr Shame Mugova is a Lecturer in Finance at Birmingham City University. The views expressed are his own.