Zimbabwe: Kunzvi Dam Nears Reality As Mega Project Promises Water, Power and Jobs

Construction of the long-awaited Kunzvi Dam is gathering pace with the multi-million-dollar project set to transform water security for Harare and surrounding districts while opening up new opportunities for irrigation, power generation and rural economic development.

Speaking during a media tour of the site, Assistant Resident Engineer John Tangayi said the strategic project located about 14 kilometres south of Juru Growth Point on the Nyagwe River would become one of the country's largest inland reservoirs once completed.

"The dam will have a storage capacity of 158.4 million cubic metres of water, making it one of the country's major inland reservoirs," Tangayi said.

He added that the reservoir would have a dependable annual yield of about 70 million cubic metres, ensuring reliable water supplies even during years of below-average rainfall.

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Owned by the Government of Zimbabwe, the project is being constructed by Makomo Engineering under the supervision of the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA).

Work on the dam began on October 14, 2001 with an initial budget of US$108.2 million.

However, the inclusion of a housing programme for displaced families and the relocation of graves has increased the overall cost to about US$133 million.

According to Tangayi, the completed structure will stand 50.2 metres high from its lowest foundation to the crest and hold water to a maximum depth of 45 metres.

Once full, the reservoir will cover nearly 985 hectares, stretching about 8.5 kilometres from the dam wall to the upper reaches while drawing water from a 730-square-kilometre catchment.

The project extends beyond the construction of the main dam wall.

It includes a 130-metre concrete spillway, outlet works featuring a reinforced concrete intake tower connected to 1 000-millimetre steel pipes and a balancing dam across the Nora River where construction is already underway.

Tangayi said engineers were also finalising designs for a mini hydroelectric power station that will harness the dam's potential to generate electricity.

The surrounding infrastructure is also being upgraded with the 14-kilometre Njiru-Kunzvi access road being tarred to improve transport links and stimulate economic activity in nearby communities.

Government has adopted a new resettlement model for families affected by the project, replacing cash compensation with newly built homes.

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"In the past, affected families were simply compensated financially after valuation of their properties. However, that system presented several challenges. Under this project, Government is constructing replacement homes for the affected families to ensure a smoother and more sustainable resettlement process," Tangayi said.

Of the planned 435 houses, 268 have already been completed while the remaining 90 residential stands were allocated this week to allow construction to begin.

Government has also launched a US$500 000 programme to exhume and rebury 534 graves that will be submerged once the reservoir is filled.

"The chiefs here said they did not want the graves to be inundated by the dam. They requested that they be exhumed and reburied," Tangayi said.

Looking ahead, the engineer said the project would support a 500-hectare irrigation scheme, a water treatment plant serving Musami Mission, Juru, Goromonzi and surrounding areas as well as village business units aimed at boosting livelihoods in surrounding communities.

Once completed, Kunzvi Dam is expected to become a cornerstone of the country's long-term strategy to improve water supply, strengthen food security and drive rural industrialisation.