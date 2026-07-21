Zimbabwe's Blueberry Boom Set to Bear Record Exports

Zimbabwe's blueberry industry is poised for its biggest export season yet, with one of the country's leading producers forecasting a sharp increase in overseas sales as global demand for the fruit continues to rise.

Wiserow Private Limited, an agro-processing company based about 20 kilometres outside Marondera along Igava Road expects to export 900 tonnes of blueberries this season up from 597 tonnes last year, with Europe remaining its largest market.

The projections were revealed by the company's Managing Director, Bruce Meikle during a Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services media tour.

The company, a subsidiary of PHI Commodities harvested about 700 metric tonnes of blueberries from its 44-hectare orchards in 2025 and is targeting 960 tonnes this year.

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Meikle said Zimbabwe enjoys a competitive advantage because its production season coincides with a period when output is low in many of the world's major blueberry-producing countries.

"Zimbabwe is able to produce blueberries from June to the end of September, which is when there's low production elsewhere. That gives us an ideal opportunity, particularly in the European market," he said.

In addition to expanding exports to Europe, Wiserow is seeking access to the Chinese market while increasing its planted area from 72 hectares to 125 hectares.

Once the new orchards reach full production, the company expects annual output to reach 2 500 tonnes.

Meikle said Zimbabwean blueberries have earned an international reputation for their flavour and quality enabling exporters to secure premium prices.

"Our berries have developed a very good name in terms of quality and flavour. That reputation is giving us a strong competitive advantage in the export market," he said.

The company earned approximately US$2 million in export revenue last year after a delayed start to the season but is targeting US$5 million this year.

Its blueberries are exported to the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Thailand while only about five percent of production is sold locally.

"We quickly saturate the local market because demand is relatively small. The bulk of our blueberries therefore go to export markets where we receive better prices," Meikle explained.

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The business employs 344 permanent workers with staffing levels rising to around 500 during the harvest season and women account for 80 percent of the workforce.

Production Manager Mike Madzeka said the company was also investing in employee welfare and surrounding communities.

"We envisage constructing an estimated 500 houses for our workers. While we employ and prioritise locals, we are looking at constructing houses for our workforce," he said.

Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, blueberries are increasingly sought after by health-conscious consumers fuelling demand in international markets.

With production expanding and export markets growing, the blueberry sector is emerging as one of the country's fastest-growing horticultural industries contributing valuable foreign currency earnings and supporting the country's Vision 2030 economic ambitions.