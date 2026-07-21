Tanzania: Dr Samia Graces Tabora-Kigoma SGR Project With Call to Uphold Peace As and Security

Kigoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has said that peace and security are the fundamental pillars of national development, emphasizing that the success of major development projects depends on a stable, peaceful, and united society.

President Samia made the remarks today, July 20, 2026, in Kigoma after laying the foundation stone for the Tabora-Kigoma Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project and launching the construction of four cargo vessels together with the Kigoma Port modernization project.

She said the Sixth Phase Government will continue implementing major development projects, particularly in transport and logistics infrastructure, to stimulate economic growth and improve the livelihoods of Tanzanians. However, she stressed that the success of these projects requires a peaceful and secure environment.

"Peace and security in our country are our top priority, and we must never take them for granted. If we undermine our nation's peace and security, development will not flourish, and all our efforts will lose their meaning," President Samia said.

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She urged the people of Kigoma and Tanzanians at large to uphold the culture of preserving peace, unity, and stability, noting that sustainable development cannot be achieved without a secure environment.

The President also called on citizens not to be influenced or exploited by individuals seeking to destabilize the country, emphasizing that safeguarding national security is not the responsibility of security agencies alone but a duty shared by every Tanzanian.

"Peace and security are development, and development depends on peace and security. Let us all remain vigilant and avoid becoming traitors or enemies of our nation," she said.

President Samia added that maintaining peace and security will enable Tanzania to continue attracting investment, implementing major development projects, and accelerating economic growth for the benefit of present and future generations.