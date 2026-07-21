Tanzania: Kasekenya Orders Temesa to Observe Professionalism in Delivering Public Service

Dodoma — THE Deputy Minister for Works, Godfrey Kasekenya, has directed the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (TEMESA) to strengthen accountability, diligence and teamwork in the execution of its responsibilities to drive positive institutional transformation and improve public service delivery.

Kasekenya issued the directive during a working visit to TEMESA Headquarters in Dodoma, where he met with the agency's management and staff and received updates on the implementation of its key operations.

He described TEMESA as one of the Ministry of Works' strategic institutions, citing its critical role in providing electrical and mechanical engineering services, maintaining government vehicles, leasing heavy equipment, and operating ferry services. He emphasized the need for the agency to continue enhancing the efficiency and quality of its services.

Addressing TEMESA's management and employees, the Deputy Minister underscored the importance of improving the working environment and providing staff incentives to promote professionalism, accountability and higher productivity.

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"TEMESA should motivate and support its employees. Outstanding performers should be recognized for their quality work to encourage excellence and improve institutional performance," Kasekenya said.

He added that the Government expects TEMESA employees to work in a conducive environment that enhances operational efficiency, improves service quality and strengthens the agency's contribution to national development.

The Deputy Minister also commended TEMESA Chief Executive Officer, Kheri Mahimbali, for his leadership and commitment to ensuring the agency fulfills its mandate effectively while maintaining high standards of staff performance.

Speaking during the visit, TEMESA Chief Executive Officer Kheri Mahimbali said the agency has continued to increase revenue generated from its internal sources, contributing to economic growth and the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mahimbali assured the Deputy Minister that during the current financial year, TEMESA has prioritized improvements across key service areas, including upgrading its machinery and ferry operations. He said these initiatives are expected to enhance service efficiency, increase the agency's revenue and strengthen its contribution to Tanzania's socio-economic development.