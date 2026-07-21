Tanzania Constructs Four Cargo Vessels for Lake Tanganyika to Boost Trade With DR Congo

20 July 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Kigoma — THE Minister for Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa, said the construction of four cargo vessels for Lake Tanganyika is part of the government's strategy to strengthen maritime transport and capitalize on trade opportunities with neighboring countries, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

He said the vessels, which are being built by Golden Logistics Company Limited, will facilitate the movement of cargo between Tanzania, the DRC, and other countries bordering Lake Tanganyika, a development expected to improve trade efficiency across the Great Lakes region.

Prof. Mbarawa made the remarks today, July 20, 2026, during the launch of the vessel construction project and the Kigoma Port modernization project, officiated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

In addition to the vessel construction, he said the government is continuing with the construction of a workshop for the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASHICO). He noted that a contractor has already been awarded the project and has received an advance payment of 8.8m US dollars, with a further 8.8m US dollars expected to be disbursed to complete the contractual payments.

Prof Mbarawa also announced that the government has secured a contractor to build another cargo vessel with a carrying capacity of 3,000 tonnes, which will operate on the Kigoma-DRC route to further enhance cross-border cargo transportation and regional trade.

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