Tanzania Unveils Move to Transform Kigoma Into a Major Transportation, Trade Hub

Kigoma — THE Minister for Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa, has said that the Sixth Phase Government is continuing to make significant investments in the transport sector with the aim of transforming Kigoma into a major transportation and trade hub linking Tanzania with East and Central African countries.

Prof Mbarawa made the remarks today, July 20, 2026, during a ceremony officiated by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan. The event featured the commissioning of four cargo vessels, the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of a passenger and cargo jetty at Kigoma Port, and the launch of the Tabora-Kigoma section of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project.

He said that under President Samia's leadership, the government has continued to invest heavily in transport infrastructure, including the Standard Gauge Railway, ports, airports, and maritime transport, as part of its strategy to establish an integrated transport network connecting all regions of Tanzania with neighboring countries.

According to Prof. Mbarawa, the commissioning of the four new cargo vessels will improve transportation on Lake Tanganyika by enhancing safety, reducing freight transport costs, and promoting trade between Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Burundi. He added that the initiative will also create new employment opportunities, attract investment, and stimulate economic growth across the region.

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He further explained that the ongoing modernization of Kigoma Port, together with the construction of the Tabora-Kigoma Standard Gauge Railway, will enhance the efficiency of passenger and cargo transportation while strengthening the link between the Port of Dar es Salaam and markets across East and Central Africa through a modern transport network.

Prof. Mbarawa also said that the government is implementing a 51.4bn/- project to upgrade Kigoma Airport. The project includes the construction of a new passenger terminal, an air traffic control tower, a runway, airfield lighting systems, and other essential airport infrastructure.

He emphasized that the implementation of these projects demonstrates the Sixth Phase Government's commitment to developing a modern, integrated transport system that combines railways, ports, airports, and maritime transport to boost trade, enhance Tanzania's economic competitiveness, and accelerate national development.