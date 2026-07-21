Kenya: Duale Holds Talks With UK Envoy On Strengthening Kenya's Healthcare System

Nairobi — Kenya and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in healthcare, with discussions focusing on universal health coverage, workforce development, epidemic preparedness and digital health transformation.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale held bilateral talks with British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh on Monday, where the two sides reviewed progress in the longstanding Kenya-UK health partnership and explored new areas of collaboration.

During the meeting, Duale outlined the government's ongoing health sector reforms under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) through the Taifa Care programme, saying the reforms are aimed at improving access to quality, affordable healthcare for all Kenyans.

He highlighted key initiatives, including the operationalization of the Social Health Authority (SHA), expansion of primary healthcare services, rollout of the national digital health ecosystem, reforms in health financing and continued investment in health infrastructure.

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A key focus of the discussions was the Kenya-United Kingdom Health Workforce Partnership, with both sides reviewing progress and exploring opportunities to strengthen Kenya's healthcare workforce through specialist training, scholarships, fellowships, institutional partnerships and leadership development programmes.

The two leaders also discussed enhancing collaboration in health security by improving epidemic preparedness, laboratory systems, genomic surveillance and emergency response capabilities.

Efforts to reduce maternal and newborn mortality also featured prominently, with the partners exploring targeted training, mentorship programmes and digital health technologies to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

Beyond traditional healthcare, the meeting examined opportunities to expand cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, electronic health records, cybersecurity and health data governance.

The discussions also covered investments in climate-resilient health infrastructure to strengthen the sector's ability to respond to future public health challenges.

Duale expressed appreciation for the United Kingdom's continued support for Kenya's health sector through research partnerships and global health initiatives, describing the UK as one of Kenya's key development partners in healthcare.

He also invited High Commissioner Baugh to the launch of Kenya's National Ambulance Dispatch Centre, scheduled for later this month, describing the facility as a major milestone in strengthening the country's emergency medical response system.

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The meeting was also attended by Deputy British High Commissioner Diana Dalton, Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth and other senior officials from the Ministry of Health.