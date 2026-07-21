Liberia: Tweah Accuses VP Koung of Pressuring Judge to Reverse Acquittal Ahead of Key Ruling

Monrovia — Former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. has accused Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung of directing Criminal Court "C" Judge Ousmane Feika to overturn the jury's verdict acquitting him in the high-profile economic sabotage case, escalating political tensions ahead of the court's expected ruling.

In a lengthy statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, Tweah alleged that Vice President Koung instructed Judge Ousmane Feika to set aside the jury's not guilty verdict on what he described as a "bogus and spurious allegation of jury misconduct," despite claiming that the judge had found no evidence linking him or his lawyers to any wrongdoing.

Tweah further claimed that his sources informed him that the government had spent weeks divided over whether to challenge the acquittal, with some officials and members of the judiciary allegedly warning that overturning the jury's verdict would undermine the independence of Liberia's judicial system.

According to Tweah, his intelligence indicated that the government's final decision was reached last Thursday following what he described as extensive discussions and a national security assessment.

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"My intelligence informs me that the final decision was handed to Judge Feika last Thursday after a lengthy Government discussion on the pros and cons and after a national security assessment," Tweah wrote.

The former minister also alleged that some government officials and Supreme Court justices had cautioned against reversing the acquittal, arguing that doing so would create a dangerous precedent and fuel perceptions of political persecution.

He further claimed that Vice President Koung responded by saying that "winning election is more important... than protecting the rule of law," though Tweah provided no evidence to support the allegation.

Tweah maintained that the jury's verdict had already cleared him and insisted that Judge Feika's only lawful option is to issue his certificate of freedom.

"If he refuses, I will submit to no bogus political trial in violation of my constitutional rights," Tweah declared. "I am a free man."

The former finance minister also accused the government of attempting to manipulate the judiciary for political purposes and warned that any effort to overturn the acquittal would amount to an attack on Liberia's constitutional order.

Framing himself as the target of political persecution, Tweah vowed to resist what he described as government interference in the judicial process and said he was prepared to become a "freedom fighter" if necessary.

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Tweah announced that he would address the media following the court's ruling.

The allegations come as Judge Feika is expected to rule on issues surrounding the jury's verdict in the case involving Tweah and other former officials accused of economic sabotage and related offenses.

As of publication, Vice President Jeremiah Koung had not publicly responded to Tweah's allegations, and there has been no official comment from the Judiciary regarding the claims.