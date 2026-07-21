Kenya: Ruto Congratulates UK's New PM Andy Burnham, Seeks Deeper Trade and Strategic Partnership

Nairobi — President William Ruto has congratulated Andy Burnham on his appointment as the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, expressing optimism that the leadership transition will open a new chapter in Kenya-UK relations anchored on expanded trade, investment and strategic cooperation.

In a message issued on Monday, Ruto said he looked forward to working closely with Burnham's government to deepen the long-standing partnership between the two countries and broaden collaboration across key sectors, including green growth, innovation and security.

"Congratulations, The Right Honourable Andy Burnham, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of Kenya, I wish you every success as you assume this important responsibility," Ruto said.

The President described Burnham's elevation to Britain's top office as the culmination of "a distinguished record of public service and a steadfast commitment to practical, people-centred leadership."

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Ruto said those values closely align with Kenya's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which seeks to drive inclusive economic growth through investment, job creation and support for productive sectors.

"I look forward to working closely with your Government to deepen our long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership and expand cooperation in trade and investment, green growth, innovation, security and other shared priorities," he said.

He added that Kenya and the United Kingdom would continue building on their enduring diplomatic relationship to unlock greater opportunities for citizens of both countries.

"Together, we will strengthen the enduring friendship between our two nations and create greater opportunities and shared prosperity for the citizens of our two nations," Ruto said.

Burnham officially assumed office on Monday after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, becoming the United Kingdom's seventh prime minister in a decade.

In his first remarks as prime minister, Burnham pledged to restore political stability after years of turbulence and promised sweeping reforms aimed at rebuilding public confidence in government.

He succeeds Keir Starmer, who resigned from office two years after securing a landslide general election victory, amid growing support for populist political movements.

The leadership transition comes as Kenya and the United Kingdom continue to strengthen bilateral relations through the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership, with cooperation spanning trade, investment, climate action, education, security, infrastructure and healthcare.

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The United Kingdom remains one of Kenya's largest foreign investors and a major export market, while the two countries have in recent years expanded collaboration in green finance, technology, skills development and regional security.