Algeria: Spanish PM's Visit to Algeria Reflects Shared Political Will to Advance Bilateral Partnership, President Tebboune Says

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune underlined Monday that the visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Algeria marks a key milestone, reflecting the political will of the two friendly countries to advance a bilateral partnership offering clear mutual benefits.

In a joint press statement with the Prime Minister of Spain, following their talks at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, the President of the Republic stated:

"We express our great satisfaction following the holding of fruitful discussions, at a time when the long-standing relations between our two countries are experiencing increasing momentum, reflected in this visit, which we consider a crucial and important milestone in preparation for the 8th session of the Algerian-Spanish High-Level Meeting, scheduled for next October."

The President of the Republic noted that Sanchez's working and friendship visit to Algeria reflects "the political will to provide the necessary momentum to the Algerian-Spanish partnership, which offers clear benefits to both friendly countries."

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He added that "the new spirit characterizing our relations today is part of an encouraging dynamic aimed at expanding and strengthening sectoral cooperation, while also serving as a catalyst for businesspeople and economic operators."

President Tebboune affirmed that the visit would open "new prospects for strengthening partnerships and benefiting from mutually profitable investment opportunities."