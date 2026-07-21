Angolans and South Africans Share Experiences On Livestock Farming

Cuito — South African livestock experts advised Angolans on Saturday in Cuito, Bié province, to observe training, safety and health measures in livestock farming to obtain satisfactory results.

The advice was given during the sharing of experiences, in a lecture on the theme "New forms of livestock breeding and twinning, using new technologies", held as part of the Livestock Fair and Auction, included in the 3rd edition of Expo-Bié, which closes this Sunday.

During the event, which was attended by local breeders and breeders from other parts of Angola, the training and development manager of Topigs Norsvin SA, Hesekiel Mpdei, said that training, safety and health measures in the breeding process have generated satisfactory results in South Africa.

Addressing the sub-theme "Training and development of farm teams," he reiterated that, while genetics is important for production, it is necessary to take into account training, safety and health measures in the process, because a very large investment will be worthless if they are not considered.

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He pointed to Topigs Norsvin SA as a practical example, which in its 30 years of existence has had high standards of quality in genetics.

He revealed that this quality of genetics has only been possible to achieve because of the combination of genetics and training, safety and health measures that provide great support to production.

To that end, he suggested the need for Angola to also adopt this strategy so that it can achieve satisfactory results in livestock breeding through genetics.

"When Angolan breeders decide to invest in genetics, they must also invest in skills," he warned.

In the view of Urban Farmers CEO Steven Peyne, when analyzing "Animal Feeding and Nutrition," it is important to consider the right feed for the animal.

He explained that each animal has its own genetics and, to reach its desired potential, it needs the right care, one of which is nutrition.

He mentioned that Urban Farmers emerged to provide solutions for this purpose, acting beyond the animal's needs.

He assured that his company has the capacity to respond, in nutritional terms, to the demand at the Angolan level.

In turn, the manager and client assistant of Topigs Norsvin SA, Aston Bull, who addressed the subtopic "The implementation of genetics in the success of pig farming," focused his approach on the experiences of his company dedicated to pig production and which, in his view, can be adopted in the Angolan market.

In addition, he also shared the research developed over the years that guides the intervention of Topigs Norsvin SA and clarified to those present the difference between good and mediocre genetics.

He stated that the investments they have made in issues related to genetics are visible in the results of their clients.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Governor for the Technical and Infrastructure Sector of Bié, José Fernando Tchatuvela, praised the initiative of holding the event, stating that it will contribute to meeting the challenges of the provincial government in promoting the diversification of the agricultural sector using technologies for twinning and livestock breeding.

On the occasion, he reaffirmed the Government's commitment to continue supporting initiatives to strengthen local breeders, aiming to recover the province's relevant history as one of the potential producers of animal protein to achieve food self-sufficiency.

The Livestock Fair and Auction, which had the participation of 19 exhibitors from the provinces of Bié, Benguela, Huambo and Huila, raised 48 million and 840 thousand kwanzas.

The event featured the sale of 107 livestock animals, including cattle, goats, pigs, horses, sheep, and poultry of various species, organized into 40 lots.

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The 3rd edition of Expo Bié, which opened last Thursday and features 636 local and national exhibitors, namely from Namibe, Huíla, Luanda, Cuanza-Sul, Benguela, Huambo, Cabinda, Bengo, Icolo e Bengo, Moxico Leste and Uíge, is taking place under the motto "Fostering Production and Transforming for Food Self-Sufficiency".

Data provided to ANGOP by the organization indicates more than four thousand tons of diverse products on display, with a business volume of more than 491 million kwanzas.

In addition to the exhibition fair, this year's Expo-Bié includes a diverse program of activities, notably the Economic Forum and the Science and Technology Fair (FETIC 2026).

The Expo also provided approximately one thousand temporary jobs, and the presence of more than 30,000 visitors is expected. VKY/PLB/DOJ