Ethiopia: Ambassadors Say Ethiopia Moving in Right Direction, Pledging Deeper Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ambassadors of Israel and Austria have expressed confidence in Ethiopia's reform trajectory.

The diplomats cited the country's economic transformation and digital development as key drivers in creating new opportunities for investment and deeper international cooperation.

Speaking to ENA, Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia Avraham Neguise and outgoing Austrian Ambassador Simone Knapp said Ethiopia is progressing in the right path, highlighting its major success stories in various spheres.

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Ambassador Neguise said Ethiopia's efforts to strengthen its economic system and expand its digital capabilities are attracting interest from Israeli investors, describing the developments as beneficial to both countries.

He also highlighted Ethiopia's priorities in energy and water development, particularly the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which he said is crucial to the country's long-term energy expansion and industrial development.

The expansion of electricity infrastructure to power households and industries, including in rural areas, will contribute to improved living standards and create new opportunities for investment, he added.

Neguise identified government-to-government cooperation, private-sector investment, non-governmental engagement and people-to-people ties as four key pillars for expanding Ethiopia-Israel relations.

He said the two countries have significant potential for cooperation in agriculture, health, innovation and technology, security, education and research.

The ambassador further pointed out that Israeli businesses are exploring investment opportunities in areas including drip irrigation, crop production, avocados, wheat, fisheries and poultry.

He also highlighted the contribution of Ethiopian-Israeli organizations that provide voluntary services, particularly in the health sector, in cooperation with hospitals across Ethiopia.

People-to-people ties, he added, are also strengthening through cultural exchanges, tourism and trade. He noted that improved air cargo connectivity between Ethiopia and Israel is facilitating the faster movement of goods between the two countries.

Neguise further underscored Ethiopia's unique significance to Israel, citing the deep religious, historical and people-to-people connections between the two countries.

He noted that Israel's Ethiopian Jewish community, estimated at more than 180,000 people, serves as an important human bridge between the two nations through continued family and community ties.

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For her part, outgoing Austrian Ambassador Simone Knapp said Ethiopia is making "bold and courageous" progress through its economic reform efforts.

Although challenges remain, Ethiopia's reform trajectory is steady and promising, she said, adding that the progress is already attracting growing interest from foreign investors, including Austrian companies.

Several Austrian firms, she noted, "are taking concrete steps to explore investment opportunities and establish a presence in the Ethiopian market."

Knapp also emphasized the long-standing people-to-people ties between Ethiopia and Austria, particularly in education and culture.

She pointed to continued university cooperation and academic exchanges, including opportunities for Ethiopian students to pursue master's degrees in Austria.

Cultural cooperation is also expanding, she said, noting that Ethiopian musicians regularly perform in Austria, while Austrian artists visit Ethiopia for concerts and workshops.

She cited initiatives such as training sessions conducted by Austrian musicians at the Yard School of Music as examples of the growing cultural partnership.

The ambassador expressed confidence that economic engagement, educational cooperation and cultural exchanges between Ethiopia and Austria will continue to deepen in the years ahead.