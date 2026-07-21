South Africa's Schools Are Losing Teachers Faster Than They Can Replace Them

South Africa's public schools face a growing teacher replacement crunch as vacancies persist, the workforce ages and researchers warn that the system is failing to prepare and retain enough new educators.

South Africa's public schools are heading into a teacher replacement crunch, with almost half of publicly employed educators already 50 or older and thousands of posts still vacant. With a retirement age of 60, this means our basic education system is heading towards a massive retirement wave that will see an almost 50% vacancy in teaching posts.

According to a parliamentary reply from Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, there were 17,450 vacancies across 389,286 allocated posts, based on Persal data for the end of January 2026. The department said that translated into a national vacancy rate of 4%. The Western Cape recorded the highest vacancy rate at 11%, followed by the Northern Cape at 10% and Limpopo at 8%.

Gwarube said the figures did not tell the full story. Vacancies arose through resignations, retirements, promotions and temporary absences, while schools and provinces used temporary, substitute, acting and permanent appointments to keep teaching and learning going.

"Accordingly, headline vacancy figures do not always equate to the strict position of there being no educator in front of the class," the reply read.

The staffing pressures

Gwarube said educator posts allocated through approved provincial establishments were intended to be funded posts, but the...