Zambian Journalist Detained for Audio Leak Under Cyber Laws Weeks Before Elections

Lusaka — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Zambian authorities to immediately release journalist MacPherson Mukuka after four days in detention and not to criminalize journalism carried out in the public interest.

Mukuka, a journalist with state-owned Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), has been detained at Kabwata Police Station in the capital Lusaka since July 17 in connection with an alleged violation of Section 10 of Zambia's 2025 Cyber Crimes Act, which prohibits recording a private conversation without prior notice, according to the journalist's lawyer Simon Mulenga Mwila, who spoke to CPJ, and a police statement, reviewed by CPJ.

Mukuka is accused of publishing the secret audio recording on the EARTH Television - Zambia Facebook page, which reports on climate issues. The 30-minute recording is described on the page as involving public servants in a Presidential Campaign Team committee discussing how they will work with polling station staff to "help people vote for their master." CPJ was unable to verify the authenticity of the recording.

If found guilty, Mukuka could be imprisoned for up to two years, be fined up to 200,000 penalty units (US$4,450), or both.

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"The detention of a journalist under the Cyber Crimes Act for publishing material that appears to be of significant public interest is deeply troubling, particularly with Zambia's upcoming elections on August 13," said CPJ Africa Director Angela Quintal. "The public has a right to know about matters that may affect the integrity of the vote. MacPherson Mukuka should be released immediately and any charges that criminalize his legitimate journalistic work should be dropped."

Mukuka's detention comes as Zambia awaits a court judgment on October 20 on a petition filed by the Law Association of Zambia and the nonprofit Chapter One Foundation challenging the constitutionality of several provisions of the Cyber Security Act and Cyber Crimes Act.

CPJ has provided technical guidance to the nonprofit Free Press Initiative, which is an amicus curiae, or a friend of the court. Media and civil society groups have warned that the laws' provisions for the surveillance and interception of communications could threaten investigative reporting and whistleblowing.

Police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi told CPJ via phone that his office would provide an update on Mukuka's detention "in due course."