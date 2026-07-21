Uganda: New Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Variant Discovered, Offering Critical Insights for Future Outbreak Response

Researchers from the Interdisciplinary Consortium for Epidemic Research and Response (ICER) and collaborating institutions have identified a previously unreported variant (novel clade) of the Bundibugyo Ebola virus (BDBV) linked to the ongoing 2026 outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The landmark findings, published in The Lancet, provide new insights into how the virus is evolving and reinforce the importance of genomic surveillance in strengthening epidemic preparedness.

The study found that the virus isolated from Uganda's imported case is genetically distinct from viruses responsible for previous Bundibugyo Ebola outbreaks in Uganda (2007) and DRC (2012). Instead, it belongs to a newly identified clade associated with the current cross-border outbreak in Ituri Province and Uganda. Researchers say the discovery highlights the dynamic nature of Ebola viruses and underscores the need to continuously monitor viral evolution to guide public health interventions.

"This discovery demonstrates the power of science and collaboration in staying ahead of emerging infectious diseases," said Prof. Bruce Kirenga, the Executive Chairman of the Interdisciplinary Consortium for Epidemics Research. "Identifying a new Bundibugyo Ebola virus variant is not only a scientific milestone but also provides critical evidence that will help improve surveillance systems, inform vaccine and therapeutic development, and strengthen preparedness for future outbreaks across Africa."

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The findings come at a time when the region continues to strengthen cross-border surveillance and response mechanisms against Ebola and other emerging infectious diseases.

According to Dr. Misaki Wayengera, Chairperson of the Scientific Committee at Uganda's Ministry of Health and the study's corresponding author, genomic sequencing has become an indispensable tool in modern outbreak response.

"Every genome we sequence tells a story about how a virus is changing and spreading. By identifying this new Bundibugyo Ebola virus variant, we can better understand transmission pathways, monitor viral evolution in real time, and generate evidence that informs diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics, and public health decision-making. This is precisely why sustained investment in genomic surveillance is essential."

The research was conducted through collaboration between Uganda's Ministry of Health, ICER, Makerere University, the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) in DRC, Dalhousie University, and several international partners, reflecting the importance of coordinated regional and global scientific partnerships.

Uganda's Incident Commander for Ebola, Dr. Henry Kyobe Bosa, said the findings further validate the country's investment in laboratory capacity and surveillance systems.

"Science remains one of our strongest tools in outbreak response. This discovery demonstrates that integrating genomic surveillance into public health operations enables us to rapidly detect changes in pathogens, understand their movement across borders, and make evidence-based decisions that protect communities."

The study also notes that the newly identified variant carries several genetic changes compared with earlier Bundibugyo Ebola viruses. While additional research is needed to understand the implications of these changes, the authors emphasize the urgent need for continued surveillance and the development of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics tailored to circulating strains.

For Dr. Winters Muttamba, Chief Executive Officer of the Interdisciplinary Consortium for Epidemic Research and Response (ICER), the publication demonstrates the value of sustained investment in African research institutions.

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"This publication reflects what is possible when African scientists lead research that addresses Africa's health priorities. ICER was established to bring together expertise across disciplines and institutions to generate evidence that directly informs public health action. Discoveries such as this reaffirm the importance of investing in local scientific capacity and regional collaboration to strengthen epidemic preparedness."

The researchers conclude that continued genomic surveillance will be essential to detect emerging variants early, understand their evolution, and ensure that medical countermeasures remain effective as outbreaks evolve. The publication represents an important contribution to the global understanding of Bundibugyo Ebola virus and reinforces Uganda's growing leadership in epidemic research and response.