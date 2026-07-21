South Africa: Naomi Campbell Says Nelson Mandela Is 'Forever in My Heart'

Naomi Campbell called the late Nelson Mandela "Tata" and said his words and lessons remain in her heart.

Campbell met Mandela in 1994, called him her honorary grandfather and supported charity work linked to him.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell shared a loving message for late South African president Nelson Mandela on what would have been his 108th birthday.

Campbell called Mandela "Tata" and said she still carries his words and lessons with her.

"Happy heavenly birthday Tata. I cherish every memory of your spoken and unspoken words to me. Forever in my heart," she wrote on Instagram.

Campbell first met Mandela in 1994 after South Africa's first democratic elections. They became close over the years and she often called him her "honorary grandfather".

Campbell also supported charity work linked to Mandela, including projects through the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.

She shared some of Mandela's words about unity, democracy and rebuilding South Africa after apartheid.

One message said people should not be divided by their differences, but by whether they support democracy.

She also shared his words about South Africa choosing peace and rebuilding instead of hate and revenge.

Mandela died on 5 December 2013 at the age of 95.