Namibia: NNN, Ramaphosa in Industrial Push ...Orange River Dispute Remains

Presidents Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and her South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, ordered officials to stop treating bilateral agreements as paperwork and start delivering projects that improve lives of ordinary people.

The directive came on Friday after the two leaders concluded the Fourth Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC), where they adopted a new approach that places implementation, deadlines and accountability at the centre of future cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

"The keyword in my statement here is implementation. It is no longer business as usual for those responsible for implementing the decisions of our Bi-National Commission. We must deliver, account for, and address the needs of our people," she said.

She added: "When we reconvene for the Fifth Session of the BNC, I expect tangible results that contribute to the core priorities of our peoples." To ensure that happens, the two countries agreed to introduce a digital balance scorecard system that will track the implementation of every decision taken under the commission.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The system, already used by SADC, will allow both governments to monitor progress, identify delays and hold ministries accountable for delivering agreed projects.

The joint communiqué also directs ministries, departments, and agencies to prepare clear implementation plans with defined responsibilities and timelines, while senior officials will regularly review progress through a mid-term mechanism.

Speaking after returning to Namibia, Nandi-Ndaitwah said both governments had agreed that implementation would no longer be left to chance.

"We have also decided to use the digital system, which is also used by the SADC Secretariat, to monitor the implementation of our decisions," she said.

She said ministers responsible for international relations had been tasked to prioritise the introduction of the monitoring system.

Ramaphosa echoed the same message, saying the success of the commission would no longer be measured by meetings or official statements.

"The success of this commission will not ultimately be judged by today's communiqués. It will be judged by the factories that are built, the infrastructure that is completed, the investments that are realised, the jobs that are created, the opportunities that reach our young people, and the improvements in the lives of ordinary South Africans and Namibians," he said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah added that youth unemployment was at the centre of discussions between the two governments.

Both countries agreed to develop regional manufacturing through value addition instead of continuing to export raw materials while importing finished products.

"The main idea is to have a balanced shared prosperity. That is really the underlying point for the outcome of this Bi-National Commission," she said.

Business forum

In her address to the South Africa-Namibia Business Forum, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the two countries will no longer rely on traditional trade patterns where Africa exports raw materials and imports finished goods.

"If we are to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth, we must progressively shift toward greater industrialisation, value addition, and regional manufacturing," she said.

She said Namibia's recent oil and gas discoveries, renewable energy potential, green hydrogen programme, mining sector and logistics infrastructure provide opportunities for South African investors, while South African industries have expertise that can help expand manufacturing in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two leaders agreed to promote greater trade and investment, strengthen cross-border value chains, pursue joint industrial development and beneficiation, and expand cooperation in electricity generation, renewable energy and regional energy security, including accelerating the Kudu Gas Power Project.

Although discussions on the long-running Orange River boundary dispute continued, the matter remains unresolved. However, Nandi-Ndaitwah later confirmed that she and Ramaphosa had agreed to hold a dedicated meeting in the first quarter of 2027 to seek a lasting solution.

-[email protected]