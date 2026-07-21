Namibia: Onandjokwe Doctor Arrested in Second Rape Investigation

The Ministry of Health and Social Services says it could not stop a doctor from practising after his acquittal, as he now faces a second rape investigation in five years.

Ministry spokesperson Walters Kamaya says when an accused person is found not guilty by a court, the ministry cannot act against them based on allegations that have not resulted in a conviction.

"The ministry cannot treat an unproven allegation as if it were a conviction. A person should not lose their professional licence simply because they were charged and later acquitted."

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Kamaya was responding to questions after the doctor (31), who is the son of a prominent Namibian figure, was arrested over the weekend on allegations that he raped a man (26) at his room on the grounds of Onandjokwe Hospital.

The latest case comes three years after the Windhoek High Court overturned the doctor's conviction and acquitted him of a separate rape charge involving an 18-year-old patient at Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi has confirmed that the doctor was arrested on Saturday following an alleged incident at his room at Onandjokwe Hospital.

She says the alleged rape occurred at around 02h00.

Shikwambi says the complainant told the police that the doctor contacted him while he was at work on Friday and invited him to Oniipa for the weekend to celebrate his new employment.

"The complainant claimed that he did not have money for transport, but the suspect offered to pay for his transport and arranged for him to be dropped at the gate of Onandjokwe Hospital," the crime report states.

Shikwambi says the complainant alleged that they went to the doctor's room, where they consumed alcohol.

'SOMETHING LEMONY'

The complainant told the police the doctor bought him a can of beer before they each consumed a shot of vodka.

The complainant further alleged that the doctor later poured vodka into two ceramic cups and went into the kitchen before returning with the drinks.

"When the complainant asked why the drinks had been taken to the kitchen, the suspect allegedly said he had mixed them with something 'lemony'," Shikwambi says.

According to police, the complainant said after taking two sips from the drink, he noticed what appeared to be a pill dissolving inside the cup and started feeling nauseous.

"The complainant attempted to scream for help but no one came to his assistance. He also vomited during the alleged assault," she says.

The police say the complainant eventually managed to overpower the suspect and attempted to escape, but found the room's door locked.

"The complainant punched through a window with his left hand, climbed through the broken glass and escaped. He later told the police he had no recollection of what happened afterwards and only became aware when he found himself lying on a hospital bed," Shikwambi says.

The complainant, who resides at Onangolo village near Eenhana, was taken for medical assessment. The police say both the complainant and suspect underwent rape kit examinations.

According to police, the complainant, who worked as a taxi driver, met the doctor in May this year after picking him up as a passenger. The two later became friends.

IN CUSTODY

The doctor remains in police custody while investigations continue. The scene was visited and documented by members of the Scene of Crime Unit from Omuthiya.

The doctor's arrest follows a 2021 case in which he was acquitted by the High Court of rape charges involving a patient at Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

The Windhoek High Court later overturned his conviction and sentence after finding that the state had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the doctor committed the offence.

Eureka Psychological Services clinical psychologist Ceaseria Mutau says repeated allegations of sexual offences, regardless of the legal outcome, can have consequences that extend beyond those directly involved.

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Mutau says such cases may reinforce fears among victims and survivors that they will not be believed or protected, especially when the accused person holds a position of authority or public trust.

She says this can discourage reporting, prolong psychological distress and contribute to feelings of institutional betrayal when confidence in safeguarding institutions is weakened.

She adds that repeated allegations can also create uncertainty and emotional strain among colleagues and affect public confidence in professions, while stressing that allegations are not the same as being found guilty.

"A trauma-informed, ethically sound and legally fair approach is essential to protect victims, uphold justice and maintain confidence in professional institutions," Mutau says.

The doctor remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.