South Africa, Netherlands Sign Landmark Pact to Empower Women, Youth and Disabilities

South Africa and the Kingdom of the Netherlands have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation to advance the socio-economic empowerment of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The agreement was signed during an engagement between Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Lydia Chikunga and Ambassador Joanne Doornewaard of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to South Africa, to formalise bilateral relations on women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The MoU provides a framework for strengthened bilateral collaboration and cooperation. It facilitates opportunities for exchange of expertise and experience on policy-making and implementation aimed at advancing equality, empowerment and participation of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at High Commissioner's Official Residence in Pretoria on Monday, Chikunga described the agreement as a significant milestone in the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries.

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She said the MoU builds on the strong partnership established through the Joint Commission of Cooperation signed in 2015, which provides a solid basis for consultation and further cooperation. It reflects both countries' shared commitment to constitutional democracy, human rights, sustainable development and multilateral cooperation, which provides a solid basis for consultation and further cooperation.

"In signing this Memorandum of Understanding, we are transforming our historic diplomatic goodwill into tangible socio-economic opportunities for the citizens of both our nations," the Minister said.

South Africa and the Netherlands enjoy close bilateral ties, with the European nation ranking among South Africa's major investors and trading partners. The Netherlands is also one of the country's largest sources of international tourists.

Chikunga thanked the Dutch government for its support during South Africa's G20 Presidency, particularly its backing of the Empowerment of Women Working Group (EWWG), which South Africa chaired.

She said the cooperation between the two countries will help advance several key legacy projects initiated during the G20 Presidency, including the development of a national Care Economy Strategy aimed at recognising, reducing, and redistributing unpaid care work, while creating employment opportunities in the care sector.

Other priority areas include promoting positive masculinity by engaging men and boys in efforts to combat gender-based violence and femicide, as well as establishing a Disability Inclusion Nerve Centre of Excellence to strengthen the implementation of South Africa's White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The Minister also noted that the signing of the MoU comes during a significant year for South Africa, which marks the 70th anniversary of the 9th of August 1956 Women's March, the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Youth Uprising, and 30 years since the country's Constitution became the supreme law of the land.

She said key projects that will emanate from the countries' continued cooperation will serve to honour the more than 20 000 women, who marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to challenge the very foundations of apartheid, and to build a truly inclusive society.

"Fifty years later, the youth empowerment dimension of our MoU should give practical expression to the dreams of the Class of 1976, and to the urgent need to turn skills development into lifelong socio-economic empowerment," Chikunga said.

Multilateral commitments

The Minister said the agreement also reinforces commitments made by both countries through international platforms, including the United Nations Security Council's Women, Peace and Security Agenda and the Commission on the Status of Women.

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She said South Africa and the Netherlands remain committed to promoting women's economic empowerment, eliminating gender-based violence, increasing women's participation in leadership and ensuring that digital transformation creates opportunities rather than widening inequalities.

Chikunga called on officials from both countries to consult and finalise an implementation plan before the end of August to ensure the agreement delivers measurable outcomes.

She highlighted opportunities for collaboration in agriculture, noting that the Netherlands' expertise as one of the world's leading agricultural exporters could help strengthen the economic participation of South African women through skills development, technology transfer and market access.

"This MoU cannot and should not gather dust," Chikunga said.