Uganda: Ghetto Kids Fly Uganda's Flag High On Football's Biggest Stage

Uganda's dance group, Triplets Ghetto Kids, delivered the biggest performance of their career on Sunday night after taking the stage alongside Colombian pop icon Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy during the inaugural FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show in the United States.

The Katwe-based dance troupe had been confirmed for the historic performance weeks earlier after Shakira publicly invited them to join the show, having been impressed by their viral dance videos inspired by the official World Cup anthem.

The invitation generated excitement across Uganda, with many eagerly waiting to see the young dancers represent the country on football's biggest stage.

Their appearance came during the halftime break of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the tournament title. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, securing Spain's second World Cup trophy.

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Before a packed stadium and a global television audience estimated at more than one billion viewers, the Ugandan dancers joined Shakira and Burna Boy for a high-energy performance of "Dai Dai," the official tournament anthem.

Dressed in bright yellow tie-dye outfits with grass-style fringed skirts, the children showcased their energetic choreography alongside the international music stars, earning praise from fans watching both inside the stadium and around the world.

The performance marked the first-ever halftime entertainment show at a FIFA World Cup final, making the moment significant not only for football but also for the Ugandan dance group that emerged as one of the standout performers.

For Uganda, the occasion represented another milestone in the journey of a group that has grown from entertaining audiences in Kampala's Katwe suburb to performing on some of the world's biggest stages.

Managed by Dauda Kavuma under the Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation, the group uses dance as a platform to support orphaned and vulnerable children by creating opportunities for education, exposure and personal development.

Their latest achievement also marks a historic moment for East Africa, with the dancers becoming the first act from the region to perform during entertainment at a FIFA World Cup final.

The World Cup stage was not entirely new territory for the Ghetto Kids. In 2022, they travelled to Qatar, where they performed at activities surrounding the FIFA World Cup, introducing their energetic style to international football fans.

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However, their global breakthrough came earlier in 2017 when they featured in French Montana's hit song "Unforgettable." The music video attracted hundreds of millions of views, exposing the young dancers to audiences across the world.

The success opened doors for performances in different countries and established the group as one of Uganda's most recognised cultural exports.

In 2023, the dancers gained further international recognition after appearing on Britain's Got Talent, where judge Bruno Tonioli awarded them a Golden Buzzer during their performance, sending them directly to the live shows. They later advanced to the competition's final.

Beyond competitions and entertainment shows, the group has continued representing Uganda at international festivals, charity events and campaigns promoting children's welfare and cultural exchange.

Sunday night's performance added another remarkable chapter to their story, placing Ugandan creativity at the centre of one of the world's most watched sporting events.

For many Ugandans watching from home, seeing the Triplets Ghetto Kids perform alongside Shakira and Burna Boy was more than a halftime show -- it was a celebration of how talent from Uganda continues to break barriers and earn recognition on the global stage.