South Africa: Gayton Mckenzie Explains Where R31 Million World Cup Money Went

The department paid for 75 officials, artists and Bafana legends, while sponsors covered 76 fans and media workers.

McKenzie denies wasting R31-million and says a final report will be released after all costs are checked.

Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has explained how his department spent nearly R31-million at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The DA and ActionSA questioned the spending and demanded a full list of the costs.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

McKenzie said 151 people took part in the programme, but the department paid for only 75.

This included 18 officials, 30 artists and cultural performers and 27 players from the 2010 Bafana Bafana legends team.

Sponsors paid for the other 76 people. They included 47 fans and 29 journalists, influencers and podcasters.

The department spent R7.86-million on flights, accommodation, local transport, travel insurance and daily allowances for officials.

It spent R6.71-million on the Bafana legends team, who played against former Mexican players.

Another R10-million paid for events promoting South Africa, 30 cultural artists and an organisation that helped run the programme.

Hospitality venues in Atlanta and Monterrey cost R3.36-million.

The department also spent R3.01-million on 294 Fifa match tickets in three cities.

McKenzie denied wasting public money and said the trip helped promote South Africa.

"That is not wasteful spending, it is nation-building, economic promotion and creating opportunities for South Africans," he said, TimesLive reported.

He said his own costs were just over R1-million. This included flying back to South Africa for Youth Day on 16 June.

McKenzie said he used Uber and local taxis instead of private drivers. His family also travelled with him but paid their own costs.

He challenged his critics to show proof if they believed any money was stolen or wrongly spent.

The department is preparing a final report after checking invoices, travel claims, sponsor payments and accounts from its partners.