Malawi: Mukhitho Urges MPs to Use Local Development Funds As Pressure Grows Over Police

20 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's minister of homeland security, Peter Mukhitho, has advised Lilongwe City Ngwenya MP Nancy Tembo to consider tapping into the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and District Development Fund (DDF) to support the construction of police houses in her constituency, arguing that locally administered resources can help ease pressure on central government budgets.

Responding in Parliament on Monday, Mukhitho said Tembo's request for new police houses at Area 24 Police Unit -- and for the facility to be upgraded into a full police station -- would be assessed through established criteria, including population size and operational needs.

He stressed that while government recognises gaps in police infrastructure, upgrades must follow formal procedures.

Mukhitho added that development funds such as the CDF and DDF could "complement government efforts" by addressing immediate infrastructure needs within communities, potentially bridging the gap while the Area 24 facility awaits formal consideration.

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