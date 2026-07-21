Somalia: Somali President Congratulates New UK Prime Minister, Vows to Strengthen Ties

Mogadishu, July 20 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has congratulated the United Kingdom's new prime minister, Andy Burnham, expressing Somalia's commitment to strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

In a message of congratulations, President Hassan Sheikh welcomed the appointment of the new British leader and wished him success in carrying out his responsibilities.

The Somali president said Mogadishu looked forward to working closely with London to further develop bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including security, development, governance and economic relations.

Somalia and the United Kingdom have maintained close diplomatic ties, with Britain playing a major role in supporting Somalia's state-building efforts, security sector development and humanitarian programmes.

The congratulatory message comes as Somalia continues to deepen partnerships with international allies amid ongoing efforts to improve security, strengthen institutions and promote economic development.