Somalia Disaster Agency, Army Discuss Cooperation On Emergency Response and Climate Risks

Mogadishu, July 20 — The head of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) on Monday met with the commander of the Somali National Army's Land Forces to discuss strengthening cooperation on disaster preparedness, emergency response and mitigation of climate-related risks.

SoDMA Commissioner Mahmoud Maalin Abdulle received Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, also known as General Khalid, at the agency's headquarters in Mogadishu, where the two officials discussed ways to improve coordination between the disaster management authority and the armed forces.

The meeting focused on joint preparedness efforts to address potential emergencies expected to affect Somalia, particularly the impact of El Niño-related weather conditions, according to a statement from SoDMA.

The officials also discussed accelerating emergency operations, including rescue efforts, rapid response mechanisms and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to communities affected by natural disasters.

SoDMA said cooperation with the Somali National Army would help strengthen the country's ability to respond quickly to crises and protect vulnerable communities during emergencies.

Somalia remains highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters, including droughts and floods, which have repeatedly displaced communities and increased humanitarian needs across the country.