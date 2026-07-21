Egypt Rejects Somaliland's Purported Jerusalem Mission, Seeks Release of Eight Sailors

Cairo — Egypt on Sunday condemned the self-declared Somaliland region's opening of a purported embassy in occupied Jerusalem as an illegal violation of international law, while urging Somali authorities to intensify efforts to secure the release of kidnapped Egyptian sailors.

The remarks came during talks in Cairo between Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and his Somali counterpart, Abdisalam Abdi Ali.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's "full support" for Somalia's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the preservation of its national institutions, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Tamim Khalaf.

He reiterated Cairo's "categorical rejection of any unilateral measures" that undermine Somalia's unity or sovereignty.

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Abdelatty described Somaliland's purported embassy in occupied Jerusalem as "an illegal and unacceptable step" that flagrantly violates international law and relevant international resolutions and directly undermines the city's legal and historical status.

The Egyptian foreign minister also called for continued efforts to expedite the release of the eight kidnapped Egyptian sailors and ensure their safety, urging Somali authorities to remain actively engaged in resolving the crisis.

The two ministers also discussed expanding bilateral cooperation amid what Abdelatty described as growing momentum in Egyptian-Somali relations.

Abdelatty called for deeper cooperation in security, trade, infrastructure, electricity, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, agricultural processing, and food manufacturing. He also stressed the need to increase bilateral trade and strengthen investment and development partnerships.

He reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting Somalia's state-building efforts and strengthening its institutions' ability to maintain security and stability, particularly in confronting terrorism and extremism.

Abdelatty highlighted training opportunities offered by Egyptian institutions, including the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development and the Cairo International Centre for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding.

He said the programmes could help develop Somali personnel, build national institutional capacity and reinforce the country's security and stability.

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The minister also stressed the importance of coordinating regional and international efforts to counter terrorism and extremism and cut off their sources of support.

Abdelatty reiterated Cairo's backing for international efforts to advance security, stability and development in Somalia. He called on international partners to provide sufficient and sustainable funding for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia to enable it to carry out its mandate effectively.

For his part, Ali praised Egypt's continued political, development and security support for Somalia and its consistent backing for the country's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also affirmed Mogadishu's commitment to continued coordination and consultation with Cairo on issues of mutual concern.

The eight Egyptians are among the 22-member crew of the Togo-flagged MT Eureka, seized by Somali pirates on 2 May after leaving Yemeni waters and taken towards Somalia's Puntland region. Several Indian sailors are also aboard the vessel, which has remained held off the Somali coast since the hijacking.

Negotiations briefly collapsed after the pirates reportedly increased their ransom demand. However, the Egyptian Marine Officers Union said on 30 June that the vessel owner's Yemeni partner and the captors had subsequently reached an agreement, placing the case in what it described as a decisive phase, contingent on the completion of the ransom transfer.

The union said the pirates were pressing for swift payment amid fears that Somali forces could launch a limited rescue operation.

It added that efforts were continuing through several mediation channels, with pressure being placed on the shipowner to complete the required procedures without exposing the hostages to further danger.