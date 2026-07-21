Somalia Offers Condolences to Algeria After Deadly Fire At Children's Care Centre

Mogadishu, July 20 — Somalia on Monday extended its condolences to Algeria following a fire at a children's care centre in the capital, Algiers, that killed several children and injured others.

In a statement, Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its "deepest condolences" to the government and people of Algeria over the blaze at the facility in the Mohammadia district of Algiers.

The ministry said Somalia stood in solidarity with Algeria during "this difficult time" and conveyed its sympathy to the families who lost children in the tragedy.

It also prayed for the bereaved families to be granted patience and strength and wished those injured a swift recovery.

The ministry reaffirmed Somalia's wishes for lasting peace, security and stability for Algeria and its people.