Somalia: Puntland President Denies New Port Tax After Bosaso Traders' Complaints

16 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni denied reports that his administration had imposed new taxes at the port of Bosaso, saying the government had only updated service fees charged to foreign cargo vessels using the facility.

The remarks came after complaints from traders over costs associated with operations at Bosaso, Puntland's main commercial port.

"There has been no increase in government taxes," Deni said, according to a statement from his office. "What has changed are the service charges collected from foreign ships bringing goods into the port."

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He said the revised fees had been delayed for years because of economic challenges and the administration's efforts to support the business community.

Deni said Puntland was prioritising investment in economic infrastructure, including ports and roads, to strengthen trade and domestic production. He cited the expansion of Bosaso port and improvements to the road network as key components of the regional government's economic development strategy.

The Puntland leader also dismissed reports that Bosaso port had been shut down, saying operations were continuing normally.

"Ships are docking, fuel is being unloaded, and both imports and exports are continuing," he said, adding that the closure of some business premises by traders did not mean that port activities had ceased.

The dispute over port charges comes amid concerns raised by sections of Puntland's business community over the cost of using the strategic Red Sea-linked port.

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