Somalia: PM Hamza Abdi Barre Praises Qatar's Longstanding Support for Somalia

16 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visited the Qatari embassy in Mogadishu to offer condolences following the death of Qatar's former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

During the visit, Barre conveyed his sympathies to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari government and its people, saying Somalia stood in solidarity with the Gulf nation during its period of mourning.

"The government and people of Somalia share the grief of our brothers and sisters in Qatar," the prime minister said, according to a statement from his office. He also prayed for the late emir's soul and expressed hope that God would grant patience and strength to the Al Thani family and the people of Qatar.

Barre praised Qatar's longstanding support for Somalia, saying the close ties between the two countries were rooted in brotherhood and mutual solidarity.

"We acknowledge the noble role played by the government and people of Qatar in supporting their Somali brothers and the wider Arab world. That is why the Somali people deeply feel the pain of the passing of the former emir," he said.

Former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani died on Sunday. He is widely credited with transforming Qatar into a major regional and global diplomatic and economic power during his time in office.

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