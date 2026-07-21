Nigeria: Insecurity - Lawmaker Urges Tinubu to Confer National Honours On Military Chiefs

The lawmaker, Philip Agbese, said recent operations in Oyo and Borno states deserve national recognition and should boost the morale of security personnel.

The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has urged President Bola Tinubu to confer the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) national honour on Nigeria's top military commanders, saying their leadership has contributed to recent security gains recorded in parts of the country.

Mr Agbese made the appeal on Sunday in Abuja during the State of Affairs gathering, which brought together security experts, professionals and stakeholders to discuss national security issues.

The lawmaker, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, said the successful rescue of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State and the prevention of a planned mass abduction in Borno State reflected growing operational efficiency within the armed forces.

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He said the military leadership, led by the chief of defence staff, the chief of army staff and other service chiefs, deserved national recognition for their commitment to tackling insecurity.

"The successful resolution of the Oriire abduction after 56 days in captivity and the decisive intervention in Monguno demonstrate the growing effectiveness of our security apparatus under your leadership," Mr Agbese said.

"Our chief of defence staff, chief of army staff and other principal military officers deserve the prestigious GCON honours for restoring hope to families and protecting the future of our children. These achievements merit national recognition," he said.

His comments followed the rescue of pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on 15 May. The victims regained their freedom after spending 56 days in captivity in what security agencies described as an intelligence-led operation.

Mr Agbese described the rescue as evidence of what coordinated security operations could achieve.

"The safe return of the Oriire victims remains a victory worth celebrating. It shows what coordinated intelligence and military efforts can achieve," he said.

The lawmaker also commended troops of Operation HADIN KAI and other security agencies for thwarting an attempted attack on the Federal Government Girls College in Monguno, Borno State, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to security reports, suspected fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attempted to attack the school, which was serving as temporary accommodation for students of a polytechnic. Troops, working alongside the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, engaged the attackers in a gun battle and repelled them, preventing the abduction of the 46 students in the facility.

The students were later evacuated to Kinnasara Barracks for safety. Although stray bullets reportedly hit some people during the exchange of fire, security agencies have launched a manhunt for the fleeing terrorists while investigations into suspected collaborators continue.

Reacting to the operation, Mr Agbese said the swift military response demonstrated improved preparedness in counter-insurgency operations.

"Today's operation in Monguno is a clear demonstration of the army's vigilance and rapid response capability. By foiling the abduction of these girls, our troops have prevented another national tragedy.

"I salute the gallant officers and men who risked their lives. Their professionalism under Operation HADIN KAI should inspire confidence across the North-east and the entire country," he said.

The Labour Party leader in Benue State argued that recognising outstanding performance within the armed forces would strengthen public confidence in the country's security institutions while motivating personnel to sustain ongoing operations.

"As a member of the opposition, I believe in giving credit where it is due. Honouring our security chiefs with GCON will boost morale and signal that excellence in protecting Nigerians transcends partisan lines," he said.

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Mr Agbese also urged the federal government to sustain investments in military equipment, intelligence gathering and the welfare of security personnel to consolidate recent gains against insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality.

"Mr President, let this be the beginning of greater collaboration. Nigerian parents and students deserve nothing less than absolute safety in their schools and communities.

"The heroes who delivered these results must be celebrated. GCON for our security leadership is a fitting tribute to their service and sacrifice," he added.

The GCON is Nigeria's second-highest national honour and is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to national development and public service.