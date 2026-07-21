Nigeria: Ekiti APC Chieftain Urges People-Centred Policies to Address Economic Hardship, Youth Migration

ADO-EKITI -- A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Joseph Folorunsho Alake, has called on governments at all levels to adopt more people-oriented economic policies aimed at improving workers' welfare, creating jobs and reviving the nation's economy.

Alake said addressing the prevailing economic challenges would help reduce the growing migration of skilled professionals and young Nigerians seeking better opportunities abroad.

The APC leader made the call during activities marking his 80th birthday celebration in Efon-Alaaye, Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

He attributed the increasing search for greener pastures by Nigerians to economic difficulties, unemployment and insecurity, noting that many citizens now view migration as their only option due to limited opportunities at home.

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Alake expressed concern that rising living costs and inadequate incomes have made survival increasingly difficult for many Nigerians, particularly young people and workers.

He also linked food insecurity to security challenges affecting farmers in some parts of the country, saying restrictions on farming activities have contributed to reduced food production and increased prices.

Recalling economic conditions in previous decades, the APC chieftain said Nigeria's economic realities had changed significantly, affecting businesses and citizens' purchasing power.

He stressed the need for improved salaries and better welfare packages for workers, arguing that low incomes contribute to hardship and frustration among Nigerians.

Alake noted that in the past, graduates often had better employment prospects after completing their education, with some employers providing additional support such as accommodation and official vehicles.

He urged the government to create an environment where young Nigerians can access meaningful employment and build successful careers without feeling compelled to leave the country.

According to him, strengthening the economy, improving security and providing opportunities for youths remain critical steps towards restoring confidence in Nigeria's future.