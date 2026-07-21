Nigeria: Lagos Pays N3.1bn Compensation to 331 Property Owners Affected By Infrastructure Projects

The governor said the compensation was part of the state's commitment to ensuring that residents affected by public infrastructure projects are treated fairly.

The Lagos State Government says it has disbursed N3.1 billion in compensation to 331 property owners whose lands and buildings were acquired for major infrastructure projects across parts of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the development on Monday in a post on his X account, saying the beneficiaries were property owners in Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Igbogbo and Ogba.

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The governor said the compensation was part of the state's commitment to ensuring that residents affected by public infrastructure projects are treated fairly.

"Today, I presented N3.1 billion in compensation to 331 property owners whose land and buildings were acquired for key infrastructure projects across Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Igbogbo and Ogba," Governor Sanwo-Olu wrote.

He said the state recognises the impact of compulsory land acquisition on residents and businesses, noting that the government has a responsibility to compensate affected property owners.

"As we build the roads and public infrastructure Lagos needs, we must also do right by the people whose lives are directly affected," he said.

According to the governor, all compensation claims were subjected to verification processes before payment was approved.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also acknowledged the sacrifices made by affected residents. He said the infrastructure projects would benefit millions of Lagosians but should not come at the expense of fairness.

The governor said the compensation exercise reflects his administration's commitment to accountability and equitable governance.

"Behind every property is a family, a home or a business. While these projects will benefit millions of Lagosians, I do not take the sacrifice of those who made them possible for granted.

"We made a promise to govern with fairness and accountability. Today was another opportunity to keep that promise," he said.

Under Nigerian law, governments are required to pay compensation to owners of properties acquired for public purposes.

The Lagos State Government has continued to acquire land for road expansion, urban renewal and other infrastructure projects aimed at improving transportation and public services across the state.