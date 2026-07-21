Egypt: U.S. Official Visits Cairo, Asmara for Security Talks

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US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, MassadBoulos, made a diplomatic visit to Egypt, Somalia, and Eritrea as Washington seeks to step up engagement in the region.

During his visit, Boulos held talks with Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali, where the two sides discussed security and stability in the Horn of Africa, bilateral cooperation, and Somalia's ongoing domestic political dialogue.

In Eritrea, Boulos met Foreign Minister Osman Saleh to review US-Eritrea bilateral relations and explore opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, regional economic development, and security.

He also met Egyptian Foreign Minister BadrAbdelatty in Cairo to reaffirm the US-Egypt strategic partnership and discuss shared regional priorities.

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Their talks covered developments in Libya, Sudan, Lebanon, and the Horn of Africa, with both sides emphasizing continued coordination on regional security issues.

"At a time when collective efforts are more important than ever, we underscored the need to work together constructively to address regional conflicts and advance lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa," said Boulos.

The diplomatic engagements come at a delicate juncture for peace and security in the Horn of Africa, where shifting regional alliances, conflicts in neighboring states, and maritime disputes continue to shape the region's geopolitical landscape.

In April, Boulos reportedly told foreign counterparts that the US is considering lifting some sanctions on Eritrea as part of a push to restore diplomatic ties, which have been all but severed over the past two decades.

Analysts have posited the overtures are part of Washington's efforts to secure the Red Sea's western coast as Iran and the US oscillate between war and negotiations.