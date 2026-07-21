KAMPALA -- Nile Post has exclusively established the identities of the six senior officials dismissed by President Museveni in the latest anti-corruption purge targeting the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

The dismissals, first disclosed by Works and Transport Minister Fred Byamukama while appearing before Parliament's Committee on Physical Infrastructure on Monday, did not initially identify the affected officials.

The minister told MPs that the President had ordered the dismissal of six engineers and other officials over alleged irregularities in major infrastructure projects.

Information obtained by the Nile Post shows that the affected officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport are Engineers Ronald Olaki, Steven Kitonsa and Rogers Kisambira.

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Olaki has been associated with the stalled 89.5-kilometre Masaka-Kyotera-Mutukula road project, while Kisambira has served as project manager for roads linked to Uganda's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Eng Stephen K. Kitonsa took over from Eng Samson Bagonza as the Engineer in Chief and the Director of Engineering after the latter retired from service in 2024.

The officials are among those reportedly under scrutiny over allegations of inflated project costs and other procurement-related irregularities.

The other three officials are from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority. They are Engineer Ronald Twesigye, the head of the Contracts Committee, Engineer Ayub Sooma, Director of Airports and Aviation Security at Entebbe International Airport, and Helen Wanene, the authority's Head of Legal Affairs.

Sources familiar with the investigations said the UCAA officials are being investigated over alleged governance and procurement-related irregularities at the aviation authority.

Appearing before the parliamentary committee, Byamukama said disciplinary action within the ministry had already begun, starting with the interdiction of Permanent Secretary Waswa Bageya, while several engineers had recorded statements with the Inspector General of Government (IGG).

"Even as I was leaving my office this morning, I saw a letter from the President sacking six engineers, including a few I am seeing on this front bench. He is not interdicting them; he has directed that they leave office. The allegations relate to projects including Busega-Mpigi, Mubende-Fort Portal, Masaka-Mutukula and several others," Byamukama told the committee.

The minister said the ministry would fully implement the President's directive and cooperate with investigative agencies.

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The latest dismissals follow President Museveni's June 2026 directive ordering the suspension of engineers Edwin Raymond Kiyaga, Dickens Ahimbishe and Patrick Mulema pending investigations into alleged financial irregularities on the Shs600 billion expressway project funded by the African Development Bank.

The latest developments indicate that the President's anti-corruption campaign within the infrastructure sector is widening, with more investigations expected as government scrutinises the management and cost of major public works.