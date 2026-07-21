South Africa: Judgment Set in Usindiso Arson Case - South African News Briefs - July 21, 2026

People gathered at the Usindiso building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, to light candles to mark the anniversary of the fire which claimed the lives of more than 70 people.

Judgment Set for Alleged Arsonist Facing 76 Murder Charges

The Johannesburg High Court is set to deliver judgment in the case of alleged Usindiso building arsonist Sithembiso Mdlalose, reports SABC News. Mdlalose faces 76 counts of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder linked to the devastating August 2023 fire that killed 76 people. The State alleges Mdlalose set a fellow resident alight with petrol after a dispute over drug money, causing the blaze to spread throughout the building. Judgment was postponed last month to allow the prosecution to address issues relating to post-mortem findings.

Police Probe Gqeberha Murder-Suicide

The trial of 62 people accused of orchestrating the deadly July 2021 unrest has been postponed after legal representation issues delayed proceedings in the Durban High Court, reports EWN. Several defence lawyers withdrew from the case, while some accused appeared without legal representation and are applying for Legal Aid. The accused are alleged to have used WhatsApp groups to coordinate the unrest, which erupted following former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment, leaving more than 300 people dead and causing billions of rands in damage.

July Unrest Trial Postponed Again

Eastern Cape police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving two police officers in Parsonsvlei, Gqeberha, reports SABC News. A 44-year-old sergeant allegedly shot and killed his 34-year-old wife, who was also a sergeant, before taking his own life. Their two children were reportedly at home during the incident. Police have launched an investigation, are offering support to those affected and urging members suffering emotionally to seek help.

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