Africa: Tanzania Touts for a Safe Use of Nuclear Technology in Advancing Africa's Economy

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation among African countries to ensure the safe use of nuclear technology, particularly in non-medical applications, in order to enhance the contribution of the technology to social and economic development.

The position was expressed by the Director General of the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH), Dr Amos Nungu, who is also a Board Member of the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC), while representing TAEC Director General Prof. Najat Kassim Mohammed during the opening of a meeting on nuclear radiation safety in non-medical applications.

The meeting brought together participants from 25 African countries and was organized by the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC) in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with the aim of discussing best practices for strengthening radiation safety and promoting the safe use of nuclear technology.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Nungu said the one-week training organized by the IAEA has provided an important opportunity for African countries to learn from international experts and exchange experiences on progress made in the use of nuclear technology beyond the medical sector.

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He said each participating country has had the opportunity to present its achievements, challenges, and strategies in the application of nuclear technology, enabling participants to learn from one another and assess the progress of their respective national systems.

Dr Nungu urged Tanzanian participants to make full use of the opportunity by learning from international experts, including those from Portugal and other African countries with extensive experience in nuclear radiation safety management.

He added that the cooperation established through the meeting will help Tanzania and other African countries strengthen nuclear radiation safety regulatory systems, improve the application of nuclear technology across various development sectors, and ensure that its use complies with international safety standards.