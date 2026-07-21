Zimbabwe Grain Deliveries Top 120,000 Tonnes As Government Braces for El Niño

The Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) has delivered 120,054.49 metric tonnes of summer cereals to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) as Zimbabwe intensifies efforts to strengthen its strategic grain reserves ahead of a possible El Niño-induced drought during the 2026/27 agricultural season.

According to the latest official GMB figures, the deliveries include 27,836.280 metric tonnes received through Agro Dura, while 24,898.897 metric tonnes comprise sorghum, underlining the growing contribution of drought-tolerant crops to the country's food security.

ARDA said sorghum deliveries are expected to increase further as more farmers complete harvesting, manual threshing and packaging before transporting the grain to GMB depots.

The authority added that it is working closely with the GMB to ensure the efficient movement of grain from contracted farmers to collection centres through coordinated logistics support.

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The steady increase in grain deliveries comes as Zimbabwe steps up preparations for a possible El Niño weather phenomenon forecast to affect Southern Africa during the 2026/27 farming season.

Climate experts have warned of a heightened likelihood of El Niño developing in the coming months, raising concerns over below-normal rainfall and an elevated risk of drought across the region.

Government has identified the strengthening of strategic grain reserves as a key pillar of its food security strategy aimed at cushioning the country against climate-induced shocks and potential grain shortages.

The continued growth in cereal deliveries, particularly drought-resistant crops such as sorghum, also complements broader government initiatives to promote climate-smart agriculture, expand irrigation infrastructure and enhance resilience within the agricultural sector.

Zimbabwe was among the countries hardest hit by the 2023/24 El Niño-induced drought, which significantly reduced crop yields and left millions of people requiring food assistance.

With fresh seasonal forecasts pointing to another possible El Niño event, authorities are accelerating interventions to safeguard national food security, improve grain reserves and strengthen the country's resilience to future climate-related shocks.