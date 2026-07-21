Nigeria: Fake Agency Scandal - ICPC Questions Gbajabiamila

PREMIUM TIMES reported that President Bola Tinubu ordered the anti-graft agency, ICPC, to investigate the scandal.

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday, appeared before investigators probing the fake agency scandal that has rocked the federal government.

Mr Gbajabiamila's lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, announced his client's appearance before the investigators.

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"In full cooperation with the ICPC acting as directed by the President of Nigeria, I hereby confirm that my client, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, responded to the invitation of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and appeared at about 15:00hrs on Monday, July 20, 2026, as part of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the 'PFIPC' fake agency, among others.

"My client gave his testimony, responded to questions accordingly, and has returned to his duty post," Mr Ogunye wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that President Bola Tinubu ordered the anti-graft agency, ICPC, to investigate the scandal after Adeniyi Adeyemi, the disowned Director-General of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), alleged that he paid N400 million in a bribe to someone he believed was Mr Gbajabiamila to get an appointment letter for his office.

Using official government documents, Mr Adeyemi's agency, which was not established by any law or presidential proclamation, was able to secure an office in the federal secretariat, get budgetary allocation, open accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria, and employ public servants.

Mr Gbajabiamila has denied collecting any bribe from Mr Adeyemi and was the person who reported him and his activities to the police.

He has also filed a N15 billion defamation suit against Mr Adeyemi, days after serving him a cease-and-desist letter to retract the claims and tender an apology.

PREMIUM TIMES had also listed Mr Gbajabiamila as one of the 12 government officials and agencies with questions to answer in this scandal.

The officials listed by this newspaper include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; former Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Nnamdi Mbaeri; and Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office, OSGF, Nadungu Gagare;

Others are: former Director of Treasury Inspectorate at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Mulikat Sanni; Director of Administration, OAGF, Dauda Abdulhamid; Director of Banking Services at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Hamisu Abdullahi; Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa; as well as officials of the Budget Office of the Federation and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation who requested the CBN account.

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Ongoing Court Case

Meanwhile, the police have charged Mr Adeyemi for forgery and impersonation in an eight-count charge currently before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Last week, the court granted an arrest warrant for Mr Adeyemi, and he is currently in police custody.

The arrest warrant followed repeated failure to appear in court.

This newspaper had reported how his prosecution had been repeatedly delayed since he was charged by the police in November 2025 due to a series of adjournments arising from requests by his lawyer, mostly on claims of ill health.

In counts one, two, three, four, six, seven, and eight, the prosecution, led by Mr Madaki, accused Mr Adeyemi and two others, identified as Femi and Anu, who are said to be at large, of conspiracy and forgery involving several official documents.

In count five, the prosecution alleged that Mr Adeyemi falsely presented himself as the Director-General of the PFIPC, an offence punishable under Section 179 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, Mr Adeyemi faces up to 21 years' imprisonment without the option of a fine on the forgery-related counts. The impersonation charge carries a maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment or a fine.