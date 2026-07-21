Kenya: Communication Authority Tightens Rules On Importation for ICT Equipment Distributors

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has introduced new licensing requirements for companies importing and distributing communications equipment, in a move aimed at tightening regulation of the country's telecommunications market.

In a public notice, the regulator announced that all entities seeking to import and wholesale communications equipment must now obtain a Communications Equipment Distributor (CED) Licence before bringing the equipment into the country.

The new requirement follows the revised Telecommunications Market Structure published through Gazette Notice No. 3335 of March 6, 2026, under the Kenya Information and Communications Act.

According to the notice, the licence will be mandatory for firms wishing to import communications equipment, have their equipment type-approved by the Authority and cleared through the government's TradeNet system before being allowed into the Kenyan market.

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Communications Authority Director General and Chief Executive Officer David Mugonyi said the new rules also apply to existing Telecommunications Equipment Contractor (TEC) and Vendor licence holders that currently import or distribute communications equipment.

"Existing licensees with Telecommunications Equipment Contractor (TEC) or Vendor Licences who want to continue importing or distributing communications equipment are also required to apply, with immediate effect, for a Communications Equipment Distributor (CED) Licence," he said.

Mugonyi said such licensees are required, with immediate effect, to apply for a Communications Equipment Distributor (CED) Licence if they wish to continue importing or distributing communications equipment.

He said the move is part of the implementation of the revised telecommunications market framework aimed at streamlining regulation of communications equipment entering the country and strengthening oversight of the ICT sector.

Mugonyi urged current and prospective licensees, industry stakeholders and the public to familiarise themselves with the new licensing framework, noting that details on licence categories, eligibility requirements, licence terms and applicable fees have been published on the Authority's website.

He added that application forms, licensing guidelines and fee schedules are also available online to facilitate compliance by affected businesses.

The Communications Authority is the country's regulator for telecommunications, broadcasting, postal and courier services, cyber security and e-commerce. It is also responsible for managing Kenya's numbering and frequency spectrum resources, administering the Universal Service Fund and protecting the interests of ICT consumers.