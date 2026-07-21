Rwanda: New Rules to Regulate Real Estate Brokers

The National Land Authority (NLA), in collaboration with the Real Estate Professionals' Association of Rwanda (RWAREB), the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA), and other stakeholders, is finalising a legal framework to regulate real estate brokerage and property management.

Marie Grace Nishimwe, the Director General of NLA, told The New Times that consultations on the draft framework are underway and could be completed by September.

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"We are in consultations to draft the framework and, if all goes well, it could be completed by September," she said.

According to Nishimwe, the framework will establish clear requirements for those operating in the sector.

"The regulations will define who is allowed to operate in the sector and the requirements they must meet," she said.

Joseph Rutiyomba, Chairperson of RWAREB, said the initial framework, being developed under NLA's leadership through public instructions, will focus on regulating real estate brokerage and property management.

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"Our long-term objective is to bring the entire real estate value chain under one regulatory framework, including developers. However, the framework we are currently developing with NLA will first regulate real estate brokerage and property management," he said.

Rutiyomba added that RWAREB will continue advocating for a broader legal framework covering developers and other industry players.

He noted that while the association already has a code of ethics and professional standards, these are not legally enforceable.

"The challenge today is that our rules have no binding legal force. They operate under a social obligation framework, where only responsible practitioners comply, while those who ignore them face no legal sanctions," he said.

Under the proposed framework, brokers and property managers will be required to obtain certification and licences before operating.

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"Every practitioner will be required to be certified, licensed and accountable. Those operating illegally or impersonating professionals will face legal action," Rutiyomba said.

The proposed regulations also include stronger consumer protection measures and a digital property coding system, under which every property will have a unique code containing ownership and transaction records to improve transparency and accountability.

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Rutiyomba said the reforms are expected to protect buyers and tenants, raise professional standards, and strengthen confidence in the country's real estate sector.