Nigeria: Musa Disowns Trending Report Alleging Threat to Resign From Tinubu's Cabinet

Abuja — The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has dismissed as false a trending report alleging that he threatened to resign from President Bola Tinubu's cabinet, describing the claim as baseless and urging the public to disregard it.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to the Tinubu administration and its efforts to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture, stressing that only information released through official channels should be considered credible.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the minister said the attention of his office had been drawn to what she described as a malicious and entirely fabricated rumour circulating on online and social media platforms, alleging that he intended to step down from office.

"We wish to state unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms that these rumours are absolute falsehood borne out of complete mischief.

"General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd) remains fully focused on his national security mandate, deeply committed to his duties, and completely dedicated to piloting the nation's defence strategy with results already being seen.

"The general public is hereby urged to completely disregard this fake news. We strongly advise media outlets and internet users to desist from spreading unverified information and seek clarifications from the office," She said.