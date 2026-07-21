Nigeria: No N140m Approved for Kaduna Emir Palaces, Mosques Rehabilitation - - Livestock Ministry

Abuja — THE Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, yesterday, refuted media report of allocating ₦140 million in its 2026 budget for rehabilitation of emir palaces and mosques in Kaduna State.

The Ministry refuted the report in a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Henrietta Okokon, and made available to Vanguard, where it described the report as false, misleading and incorrect.

The statement reads, "The attention of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has been drawn to misleading reports circulating in sections of the media and on social media alleging that the Ministry budgeted the sum of ₦140 million for the rehabilitation of Emir Palaces and Mosques in Kaduna State, among other unrelated projects.

"The Ministry wishes to categorically state that these reports are false, misleading and do not accurately represent the Ministry's 2026 budget.

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"The budgetary provisions being referenced are not contained in the Headquarters Budget of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development. Rather, they are contained in the budget of the Federal College of Veterinary and Medical Laboratory Technology, Vom, Plateau State, a self-accounting institution with its own distinct budgetary allocations.

"In addition to the items relating to the rehabilitation of Emir Palaces and Mosques, several other unrelated projects contained in the budget of the College have similarly been incorrectly attributed to the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development. This has created the erroneous impression that the Ministry appropriated funds for projects that do not form part of its programmes and priorities.

"The Ministry therefore urges members of the public, media organisations and other stakeholders to distinguish between the Budget of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and the separate budgets of its agencies and institutions before drawing conclusions or publishing reports.

"The Ministry recognises the legitimate concerns raised regarding the alignment and clarity of budgetary proposals submitted by institutions under its supervision. In line with its commitment to transparency, accountability, effective oversight and prudent management of public resources in accordance with extant Government financial regulations, the Ministry will continue to strengthen coordination with its agencies to ensure that budget proposals are aligned with institutional mandates, clearly articulated, and communicated in a manner that promotes better public understanding.

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"As partners in public information, we encourage journalists and media houses to actively verify data with relevant official Government sources and seek necessary clarifications prior to publication. This collaborative approach ensures the public receives accurate, verified reporting while preventing the spread of misleading information."