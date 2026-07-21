South Africa: Andrea Johnson Finally Faces Madlanga Over Claims She Tipped Off Her Suspect

IDAC head Andrea Johnson is expected to testify at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday, after missing her original date last week due to hospitalisation.

Witnesses have accused Johnson of leaking a 2018 assault complaint to suspect Feroz Khan before he gave his own account to investigators.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Advocate Andrea Johnson is expected to take the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday morning, a week after she was due to testify but was rushed to hospital instead.

Johnson has been implicated by several witnesses, who allege she interfered in an investigation and defeated the ends of justice in a matter involving suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Major-General Feroz Khan. The claims relate to a 2018 complaint by Crime Intelligence Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe, who accused Khan of assaulting and intimidating her during an altercation at Crime Intelligence headquarters. A J88 medical report presented to the commission recorded injuries from the incident.

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Retired Hawks colonel Kobus Roelofse and Captain Mark McLean testified that Johnson, then a senior NPA prosecutor, sent Khan the contents of Phetlhe's complaint before he had given his own version of events, even though he was the suspect and not entitled to see the docket. "General Khan was given the contents of the complaint when he was not entitled to the content of the dockets as the suspect," Roelofse told the commission. He said this meant Khan prepared his statement already knowing the evidence against him. Roelofse also testified that no prosecutor was ever appointed and no disciplinary action was taken against Khan over the matter.

Johnson's scheduled appearance last Monday was delayed after she was hospitalised, a postponement that drew scrutiny of its own, including reported comment from President Cyril Ramaphosa that he was "looking forward" to her testimony. She is also expected to face questions on a separate matter involving Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and former BMW engineer turned SAPS Brigadier Dineo Mokwele.

Khan himself has not responded to the allegations against him. He remains in hospital after being shot in an apparent assassination attempt last month, and has separately been implicated in evidence before the commission relating to a staged drug bust and a R33 million private jet trip taken by former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi.