Tanzania Encourages Its Youth to Learn Practical Skills As Key to the Vision 2050 Goal

DAR ES SALAAM: YOUNG Tanzanians have been encouraged to support the government's Vision 2050 development agenda by acquiring practical skills that will enhance their contribution to economic growth while addressing unemployment challenges.

The call was made during the launch of a special tailoring and fashion skills programme targeting 30 female students from the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA).

Speaking at the event, VETA Procurement and Supplies Officer, Elia Kingu, urged participants to make the most of the training by using the skills they acquire to contribute to sustainable community development.

"This training is an opportunity for young women to build their capacity and become active contributors to the country's socio-economic development," he said.

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The programme, dubbed "Hope for Atelier," is being implemented by Sisters in Imaan in partnership with Fashion for Empowerment Africa and VETA.

Sisters in Imaan Co-founder and Executive Director, Dr Salma Iddi, said the initiative aims to equip young women with technical and entrepreneurial skills that will enable them to transform fashion into sustainable businesses.

She explained that Fashion for Empowerment Africa, an organisation that originated in India, partnered with Sisters in Imaan and VETA to implement the project in Tanzania.

"We received applications from about 200 young women, but we have started with 30 participants as a pilot phase. Our long-term goal is to expand the programme to 100 beneficiaries and ensure every graduate is able to turn fashion skills into a viable business and achieve economic independence," Dr Iddi said.

Chairperson of the Muslim Women Association (JUWAKITA), Hajjat Mariam Mtambo, noted that the fashion and garment industry continues to grow rapidly, creating employment and business opportunities for young people.

She encouraged youth, particularly young women, to take advantage of the expanding sector by acquiring relevant skills that can improve their livelihoods.

Some of the programme beneficiaries, including Asma Ramadhani and Salma Yusuph, said the training would empower them with practical skills and entrepreneurship knowledge, enabling them to become self-reliant and create employment opportunities in the future.

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The initiative aligns with Tanzania's broader efforts to strengthen technical and vocational education as a key driver of inclusive economic growth and the implementation of the country's Vision 2050 development agenda.