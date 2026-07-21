Tanzania Commends UNESCO's Support in the Conservation of World Heritage Sites

Busan — THE Tanzanian government has commended the UNESCO World Heritage Centre for its continued technical and financial support in strengthening the conservation and management of World Heritage sites in Tanzania, across Africa, and globally.

The commendation was delivered by Tanzania's Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Juma Homera, while presenting Tanzania's statement at the 48th Session of the World Heritage Committee, currently taking place in Busan, Republic of Korea.

Addressing the Committee, Minister Homera said Tanzania recognizes and highly values the significant contribution of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in implementing the 1972 World Heritage Convention, despite the financial and operational challenges the Centre continues to face, including limited financial resources. He noted that the Centre's support has benefited many African countries, particularly Tanzania, by enhancing the conservation and management of World Heritage Sites.

Homera further stated that Tanzania has benefited from UNESCO's International Assistance Programme, which has strengthened the management of World Heritage Sites, enhanced the capacity of heritage conservation professionals, and supported ongoing efforts to safeguard sites of outstanding universal value. According to the Minister, these initiatives have contributed to improving the management of Tanzania's seven World Heritage Sites.

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He reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to working closely with the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in advancing the objectives of the 1972 World Heritage Convention. He emphasized that this cooperation will further strengthen the protection and preservation of heritage sites for the benefit of present and future generations, while enabling Tanzania to effectively fulfill its responsibilities as a member of the World Heritage Committee.

The 48th Session of the World Heritage Committee, being held in Busan, Republic of Korea, has brought together the Committee's 21 member states alongside States Parties to the World Heritage Convention. Key agenda items include reviewing the state of conservation of World Heritage Sites and making decisions on new nominations as well as the possible removal of properties from UNESCO's World Heritage List.