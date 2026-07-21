Rwanda: Seven Scholarships, Fellowships and Grants Open to Rwandans This August

Rwandans looking for a study path, a research opening or a startup boost have several deadlines coming up this summer.

The opportunities below range from an EdTech incubation programme and a regional mobility scholarship to a PhD award, an international fellowship and short online training for young activists and technologists.

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EAC Student Mobility Scholarship

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The East African Community Student Mobility Scholarship Scheme is the broadest option on the list, with 197 scholarships for diploma, undergraduate, master's and PhD study at 28 universities across Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

The programme pays tuition, exam fees, travel, health insurance and research support, while students cover housing and daily living costs.

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It is open to nationals and residents of EAC partner states who will study in a different EAC country, and master's applicants must be under 35 while PhD applicants must be under 45.

Applications close August 20. This is a chance to study regionally without carrying the full bill alone.

UNDP timbuktoo EdTech Hub Pan-African Incubation Programme

This one is for founders building education technology, or EdTech, which means digital tools that help people learn, teach or train.

The UNDP programme supports African startups with mentorship, incubation services, investment-readiness help and access to investors. To qualify, a startup must be based in Africa, work on education or skills development, and have a prototype ready to test or deploy.

Priority will be given to women-led teams, rural founders, local-language solutions and startups developing tools for underserved learners.

Based in Dakar, Senegal, the timbuktoo EdTech Hub connects startups with governments, universities, investors and incubators to help expand education technology across Africa. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so interested founders are encouraged to apply early.

Young Feminist AI School 2026

Young people aged 18 to 30 can apply for this free, fully online UN Women programme, which runs for 12 weeks from August to October.

The school is meant to show participants how to use artificial intelligence for advocacy, policy work, elections, civic technology and responsible AI. No coding background is required.

Participants use low-code and no-code tools, meaning they can build projects without advanced programming skills. At least 70% of places are reserved for young women and girls, and the application deadline is July 28.

World Bank Group Africa Fellowship Program 2027

This six-month fellowship is aimed at final-year PhD candidates and recent PhD graduates from Sub-Saharan Africa. The placement runs from January 2027 at World Bank headquarters in Washington, D.C., or at a country office.

It is designed for people interested in economics, development, governance and public policy. The age limit is 32 or younger as of Jan. 1, 2027, and applicants need strong research and analytical skills as well as good English. Women are strongly encouraged to apply.

The deadline is August 25.

Africa CDC African Epidemic Services Fellowship

This fully funded two-year fellowship is for young public health professionals from African Union member states. The first three months are in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, followed by 21 months of field-based training in an AU member state.

In plain language, epidemiology is the study of how diseases spread and how they can be controlled, while biostatistics means using statistics in health research. Applicants must be under 35, already employed in Africa, and hold relevant health-related qualifications.

The deadline is August 26, with the programme starting in October.

Africa Fundraising Incubator 2026

For nonprofits, social enterprises and community groups, this is a capacity-building programme focused on fundraising.

Participants will receive hands-on training in fundraising, donor engagement and proposal writing before putting those skills into practice through a live fundraising campaign.

Selected organisations will receive up to $5,000 in matching funds and 12 months of fiscal sponsorship, an arrangement in which an established nonprofit manages grants and administrative requirements on behalf of an emerging project.

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Top-performing participants will be invited to an in-person boot camp in Kigali. Applications close at 5 p.m. UTC on August 14.

CEVAW PhD Scholarship in Law

For researchers interested in law and gender justice, the ARC Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is offering a PhD scholarship at the University of Melbourne's law school.

The project must connect to the centre's work, centre victim-survivor and Indigenous knowledge, and take an interdisciplinary approach, meaning it should draw on more than one field of study.

The scholarship includes full fee exemption, a stipend of AUD 41,555 a year for 3.5 years, relocation support and up to $7,500 in research funds. Applications close September 4.

Maximize these opportunities by either applying yourself or sharing them with potential candidates.

Stay updated on the latest opportunities throughout Rwanda by visiting The New Times'Jobs and Tender profile, and follow our social media platforms for daily postings.