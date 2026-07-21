Rwanda: RBL Playoffs - Meet the Four Clubs in Pursuit of the Crown

Patriots BBC, APR BBC, REG BBC and RSSB Tigers have secured places in the 2026 Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) playoffs, where they will battle not only for the league title but also for a place in the 2027 Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The playoffs are scheduled to tip off in August at BK Arena and Petit Stade.

The four qualified teams will first contest the semifinals in a best-of-five series, with the winners advancing to the best-of-seven finals.

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Here is a closer look at the four title contenders.

Patriots BBC

Patriots finished the regular season at the top of the standings after an impressive 13-3 record, collecting 29 points to edge APR by a single point.

The club heads into the playoffs with confidence after one of its strongest regular-season campaigns in recent years.

Much of that success has been driven by star guard Damaria Franklin, an MVP contender who set a new league single-game scoring record with 66 points against EAUR and has consistently led the team's offense.

He is supported by a strong cast that includes Jeffrey Stubbs, a reliable guard known for his double-digit scoring and double-doubles, Nigerian forward Chingka Garba, who provides scoring and rebounding in the paint, and point guard Hubert Kwizera, whose leadership and consistency have been vital throughout the season.

APR BBC

Defending champions APR enter the playoffs as one of the favourites to retain the title.

The military side boasts an unmatched domestic pedigree, having won 16 league titles, while also establishing itself as one of the continent's strongest clubs, highlighted by a third-place finish at the Basketball Africa League.

APR's strength lies in its experience, squad depth and winning mentality, qualities that have made the club a perennial contender.

Key players include captain William Robeyns, Justin Uwitonze, Teafale Lenard Jr., Jean-Victor Mukama and Dieudonné Ndizeye, all of whom have played important roles during the regular season.

REG BBC

REG enjoyed another competitive regular season and heads into the playoffs determined to reclaim the championship.

The Energy Group side ended the campaign on a high note, including a convincing 102-86 victory over RSSB Tigers, underlining its ability to compete with the league's strongest teams.

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REG has strengthened its squad in recent seasons through strategic recruitment, with players such as Garmine Kande adding size and quality to the roster.

Leading the team is captain Prince Muhizi, one of the league's most influential forwards, whose scoring, rebounding and leadership remain central to REG's title ambitions.

RSSB Tigers

RSSB Tigers will enter the playoffs with enormous confidence after making history earlier this year by becoming the first Rwandan club to win the Basketball Africa League title.

The continental triumph has further established the Tigers as one of the country's elite basketball teams.

Head coach Henry Mwinuka has built a disciplined and well-balanced side capable of thriving under pressure. His tactical flexibility and effective player management have been instrumental to the club's recent success.

American guard Antino Jackson has been the standout performer throughout the season, leading the team with his scoring ability, creativity and playmaking.