Zimbabwe: Harare Man Sets House On Fire, Killing Two Minor Children

21 July 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 24-year-old Harare man is under police investigation for murder after allegedly setting fire to a room where his two young children were sleeping following a domestic dispute with their mother.

The victims, Aldine Muyengwa (5) and Ropafadzo Muyengwa (2), died in the blaze at Eastview Phase 10, Mabvuku, at around 2:30am on Sunday, according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Africatravel guidePolice identified the suspect as Gift Muyengwa (24), the children's father, while their mother has been identified as Tsitsi Zuze (22).

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Confirming the incident, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said preliminary investigations indicate that the fatal fire followed a domestic dispute between the couple.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder in which two infants, Aldine Muyengwa (5) and Ropafadzo Muyengwa (2), died after the room in which they were sleeping was allegedly set on fire by their father, Gift Muyengwa (24), following a domestic dispute with his wife, Tsitsi Zuze (22)," Nyathi said.

Police said investigations suggest the suspect allegedly attacked his wife with a knife while the children were asleep.

Zuze reportedly managed to escape and sought assistance from neighbours.

However, when she returned, she allegedly found the cabin cottage engulfed in flames, with the bodies of her two children burnt beyond recognition.

Police said the suspect was later found outside the burning cabin with injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment under police guard.

The matter is being investigated as murder.

Nyathi urged families experiencing domestic conflicts to seek peaceful means of resolving disputes before they escalate into violence.

"We continue to urge members of the public to resolve domestic disputes amicably and seek assistance from relevant authorities, community leaders or counselling services before situations degenerate into tragic incidents," he said.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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